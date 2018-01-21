Light poles are being greased in Philadelphia

Getty Images

If the Eagles beat the Vikings on Sunday night, fans in Philadelphia may be rather exuberant. Local officials already are taking steps to limit the extent to which the exuberance is manifested.

Via FOX9 in Philly, crews are applying canned grease to light poles in order to keep fans from climbing them after the game.

While that won’t keep the fans from doing what pumped up (and liquored up) fans may do, it’s a small step toward limiting the potential damage that will unfold if the Eagles qualify for their third Super Bowl, and their first since 2004.

And whatever happens after a win tonight will pale in comparison to what would happen if the Eagles beat the Jaguars or the Patriots in two weeks.