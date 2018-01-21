Mike Vrabel wants to put Marcus Mariota in a Chip Kelly-style offense

Getty Images

New Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to make quarterback Marcus Mariota succeed by putting him in an offense like the one in which he won a Heisman Trophy at Oregon.

Vrabel wants to hire Ryan Day as offensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Day is a disciple of Chip Kelly, Mariota’s coach at Oregon.

Day played his college football at New Hampshire when Kelly was New Hampshire’s offensive coordinator, and then got his start in coaching at New Hampshire under Kelly as well. Kelly later hired Day to be quarterbacks coach first of the Eagles and then of the 49ers. Vrabel and Day have never worked together, but Day’s current job is co-offensive coordinator at Ohio State, which is Vrabel’s alma mater.

With the Titans, Day would surely run an offense that allows Mariota to do many of the things he did best in college. The down side of Vrabel hiring Day is that it would mean a fairly inexperienced coaching staff: Vrabel is one of the least-experienced head coaches in the NFL, and Day has never been a coordinator at the NFL level.