Nick Foles: “I’m good” after X-rays on ribs

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had to delay his celebration of the NFC title to spend a little time with members of the medical team.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reported that Foles had “precautionary” X-rays on his ribs on Sunday night. The quarterback said there was nothing to worry about as the team begins making plans for the Super Bowl.

“They were just checking,” Foles said. “I’m good. I’m good.”

That would be ideal for the Eagles because they’d prefer not to have Nate Sudfeld make his first NFL start in the Super Bowl. They’d also like to have Foles working to build off of Sunday’s performance.

Foles sparkled throughout Sunday’s 38-7 win, finishing with 26 completions on 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a performance that made Carson Wentz‘s absence feel a lot less painful than it did a few weeks ago.