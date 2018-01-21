Pat Elflein out with ankle injury; Vikings almost out

Getty Images

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo hasn’t returned in the second half after injuring his calf. Now, Vikings center Pat Elflein is out.

Elflein has an ankle injury.

The Vikings downgraded him to out after initially calling him questionable.

Elflein was injured with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter on an incomplete pass.

It’s added injury to insult for the Vikings, who have seen the Eagles dominate them since taking a 7-0 lead.

Minnesota trails 31-7 at the end of the third quarter with Philadelphia threatening to score again.