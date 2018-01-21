Pat Shurmur: “Another time and place” to discuss Giants job

Getty Images

The Giants are expected to hire Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as their next head coach and Minnesota’s loss in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday frees Shurmur up to officially take the job.

It looks like it will be at least a day before that happens, however. Shurmur is heading back to Minnesota with the Vikings on Sunday night and will go through exit interviews with Vikings players. Shurmur said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, that there will be “another time and place” to talk about the Giants job.

Sunday was a rough day for the Vikings offense after a sharp opening drive put Minnesota up 7-0. They would not score again in the 38-7 loss, which was a bed ending for what had been a very successful season for Shurmur’s offense.

Shurmur didn’t answer another question about his potential coaching staff with the Giants. A report on Sunday indicated that former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is the top candidate to be the defensive coordinator for the Giants next season.