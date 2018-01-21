Patrick Robinson’s pick-six allows Eagles to tie game

AP

The Eagles offense has one first down and 17 yards in its only possession. But we have a tie game in Philadelphia.

Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long hit Case Keenum‘s arm as he released the ball on a third-down throw intended for Adam Thielen. Patrick Robinson made the easy interception at the 50-yard line.

He started up the sideline and then cut back across the field, sneaking into the end zone on a clearing block by Ronald Darby for a game-tying touchdown with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Robinson had four interceptions in the regular season.

Keenum now is 5-for-9 for 61 yards with a touchdown and an interception.