Patriots cut lead to 20-17

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has done this before. He may be doing it again.

The Patriots offense has found a sudden life, and have cut the Jacksonville lead to 20-17 in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Brady’s touchdown pass to Danny Amendola.

Brady had been 1-of-8 on third down conversions before hitting Amendola on a third-and-18, and that clearly sparked their offense. A 31-yard flea-flicker to Phillip Dorsett helped get them into position for the score, and the thumb that we talked about all week doesn’t seem to be a problem.

The Jaguars are hanging on, but the Patriots are showing that they’ve been in games like this before, even after losing tight end Rob Gronkowski to a concussion.