Patriots drive stalls, they settle for field goal

The Patriots have points, but Tom Brady doesn’t need his thumb to count them.

The Patriots quarterback showed no obvious harm from last week’s thumb injury, and moved his team downfield before settling for a field goal and a 3-0 lead over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady was a perfect 6-of-6 passing for 57 yards on the drive, and converted a fourth down. They’re keeping him in shotgun so far to protect his throwing hand, but he was sacked by Dante Fowler to force the field goal.

It continues a strong trend for the Jaguars, who only allowed 13 points on opening drives this season.