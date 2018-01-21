Report: Adam Thielen will play

Getty Images

There didn’t seem to be much of a doubt that Vikings receiver Adam Thielen would play on Sunday despite a lower back injury. If there were any doubt, there should be none.

According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Thielen will play on Sunday evening, when the Vikings face the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Thielen showed up on the injury report Wednesday as not practicing. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, and he was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.

A second-team All-Pro, Thielen had 91 catches for 1,276 yards in 2017.