Report: Browns engaged in “serious talks” with Todd Haley

Getty Images

Todd Haley won’t be back for another season as the Steelers offensive coordinator, but he may be back in the AFC North.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Browns have engaged Haley in “serious talks” about joining Hue Jackson’s staff as offensive coordinator.

Jackson did not have an offensive coordinator on his staff during the 2017 season, but the team is planning to hire one heading into next season. They have spoken to Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and former Giants coach Ben McAdoo and a report last week indicated former Titans coach Mike Mularkey may also be on their radar.

Haley spent six years running the offense in Pittsburgh and also served as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator for two years before becoming the Chiefs’ head coach in 2009.