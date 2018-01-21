Rex Burkhead active for Patriots, Tashaun Gipson up for Jags

Getty Images

The Patriots will have running back Rex Burkhead on the field today, giving him a chance to atone for his role in GloveGate.

The running back is active for today’s game, meaning he didn’t end up in the trunk of a car after the practice mishap that caused a gash to the hand of quarterback Tom Brady.

Burkhead missed last week’s divisional round game against the Titans with a knee issue, though he practiced all week.

The Patriots inactives inlcude running back Mike Gillislee, tight end Jacob Hollister, defensive tackle Alan Branch, wide receiver Kenny Britt, offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle, wide receiver Bernard Reedy, and linebacker David Harris.

For the Jaguars, safety Tashaun Gipson is active today despite missing practice time this week with a foot problem.

Their inactives include running back Chris Ivory, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, linebacker Deon King, defensive end Carroll Phillips, and offensive linemen Chris Reed, Josh Walker, and William Poehls.