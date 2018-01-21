Rex Burkhead good to go for Patriots

Getty Images

Both players involved in the Tom Brady–Rex Burkhead practice collision are good to go today.

Burkhead, the Patriots running back who accidentally cut Brady’s hand in a practice collision on Wednesday, will play today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The versatile Burkhead was listed as questionable with a knee injury after missing last week’s game against the Titans. He missed six games in the regular season but is a solid contributor on both offense and special teams when healthy.

Brady is also ready to play despite also being listed as questionable because of that hand injury.