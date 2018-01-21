Rob Gronkowski ruled out, Jaguars up 20-10

Getty Images

If the Patriots are going to come back to beat the Jaguars (not a typo), they’re going to have to do it without tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski was ruled out with a concussion, after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from Barry Church in the second quarter.

After some recent missteps in the league’s concussion protocol, game officials acted swiftly to get Gronkowski to the locker room for testing when he wobbled on his way up.

Now, the Patriots have to figure out how to do business without Tom Brady‘s most trustworthy target.

The Jaguars pushed their lead to 20-10 on a 43-yard field goal by Josh Lambo to start the fourth quarter.