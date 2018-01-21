Robert Kraft: I’ll do whatever I can to keep Brady, Belichick together as long as possible

Getty Images

The last few weeks have featured a lot of discussion about the relationships between Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady since an article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported on tensions between the men over the course of the 2017 season.

During an interview on NFL Network Sunday, Kraft acknowledged that there are tensions in every company he’s been a part of because successful people will butt heads from time to time during a long working relationship. Whatever those issues might be in New England, Kraft said he’ll do anything he can to ensure they continue working on them together.

“Well, whatever I can do, you know,” Kraft said. “In life, you know, the hardest thing is to surround yourself with quality people, even in a marriage if it’s your partner, and then having continuity. Life is difficult, especially if you’re doing things at a high level. … There’s a lot of strong-minded people, but when you have something good going, everybody’s got to get their egos checked in and try to hold it together.”

A win on Sunday will send the Patriots to their eighth Super Bowl since Brady became the team’s starting quarterback and it’s little surprise that Kraft would do anything in his power to ensure that level of success continues in New England.