Robert Kraft: I’ll do whatever I can to keep Brady, Belichick together as long as possible

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
Getty Images

The last few weeks have featured a lot of discussion about the relationships between Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady since an article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported on tensions between the men over the course of the 2017 season.

During an interview on NFL Network Sunday, Kraft acknowledged that there are tensions in every company he’s been a part of because successful people will butt heads from time to time during a long working relationship. Whatever those issues might be in New England, Kraft said he’ll do anything he can to ensure they continue working on them together.

“Well, whatever I can do, you know,” Kraft said. “In life, you know, the hardest thing is to surround yourself with quality people, even in a marriage if it’s your partner, and then having continuity. Life is difficult, especially if you’re doing things at a high level. … There’s a lot of strong-minded people, but when you have something good going, everybody’s got to get their egos checked in and try to hold it together.”

A win on Sunday will send the Patriots to their eighth Super Bowl since Brady became the team’s starting quarterback and it’s little surprise that Kraft would do anything in his power to ensure that level of success continues in New England.

  3. If Brady happens to win with a “bent back thumb” I can only imagine how much more the media will shove him down our throats.

  4. If Bill and Tom never get the chance to prove their greatness without the other, resentment between them will grow with each passing day the rest of their lives.

  5. Yeah it’s been a shame how their egos stopped them being more of a success, still I suppose reaching 75% of the AFCCGs in their time together is better than nothing.

  7. Let me give the cliff notes here:

    Kraft swing and missed big time when he intervened in football operations for the first time. Brady has declined significantly -take it from a long-time NE fan who has watched every snap -for years. We could have had another run with Jimmy at the helm and Bill running the show. Bill will no longer coach the Patriots after the end of the season, of that I am all but certain.

    signed, NE (est. 1984)

  8. “If Brady happens to win with a “bent back thumb” I can only imagine how much more the media will shove him down our throats.”

    Here’s an easy solution for you. No one is making you put on the games or sports media, or come here to read about the NFL. If you don’t want something “shoved down your throat” all you have to do is choose not to put those channels on or read stuff online about it.

  10. Valentino8100 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    ==================================================
    Even if Brady has declined, he is still an elite quarterback and there is nobody you want more than him in a big game. There is no guarantee in Jimmy G. None.

    RKK meddled once and learned from that. This isn’t Terry Glenn on the one hand or Bernie Kosar on the other.

  14. Hopefully he keeps them together for a few more years. I love having them at the top of the heap. It makes everyone else work harder to improve to try and knock them off. Today, for example, the upstart Jags will try. If nothing, next week the best of this year’s NFC will try. Enjoying the playoffs, even without my favorite team playing.

  17. pastabelly says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:37 pm
    Valentino8100 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    ==================================================
    Even if Brady has declined, he is still an elite quarterback and there is nobody you want more than him in a big game. There is no guarantee in Jimmy G. None.

    —————

    There is no guarantee with Brady either. He lost big games that he was favored to win many times before. The 2 SBs against the Giants, AFCC games against Peyton Manning. Brady also played a pretty bad first half of football in the last SB before Atlanta melted in the third quarter. We will never know what Garoppolo could have done with Belichick. But as a Patriots fan I would have liked to see it.

  18. r8dernation says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    He just compared marriage to running a business. Wow.

    ——————————

    Never been married(or divorced), huh? A household and marriage SHOULD be run as a business.

  19. vaphinfan says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    ————————————————————————————————————————
    Hates the Patriots with a passion, reads and contributes to every single article about them while complaining about how many articles there are about them.

    You can’t make this stuff up!

  20. According to blind Patriot fans, this was obviously fake news though. Like I said when this came out (just like with Harbaugh and the 49ers), Belichick won’t be there much longer. Might not be this off-season, but it’s coming to an end soon. I also never bought he wanted to coach the Giants. It’s not only a very different organization from the one he worked for nearly 30 years ago with the sons as co-owners now, but it also has a built in culture that even Gettleman is only tweaking. When he leaves, this just might simply be his swan song, and he doesn’t end up anywhere else.

  21. Of course. There’s tension in every organization from time to time. Whatever happened in New England just goes to show the professionalism and the ability to compartmentalize as this is the first we’ve heard about tension in 17 years.

  22. imaduffer says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:48 pm
    Does that mean more money under the table?
    ____________________________

    You are thinking of the Broncos. They got fined for that type of cheating in 2 Superbowls.

    .

    Valentino8100 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    Let me give the cliff notes here:

    Kraft swing and missed big time when he intervened in football operations for the first time.
    ______________________________

    Your cliff notes are incredibly wrong ad the first and probably only time he intervened happened in the early 90s. Not knowing this very basic and we’ll know fact means that the rest of your post is of zero value since you have demonstrated how little you know about the subject.

  23. I cannot believe how many people keeping talking about the demise of Brady. Sure one day all you negative people will be correct maybe that is what keeps you going. All the guy has done this year is be an MVP candidate and get his team to the AFC Championship game, what more do you people want from him?

    There is no other QB in the league right now with his resume, likely never will be yet so many want to write his obituary…well people I think you have a little while longer to wait regardless of the result today.

  24. There is no doubt about that Pappa Cheater. Breaking the rules wouldn’t even stand in your way.

  25. There is no other QB in the league right now with his resume, likely never will be yet so many want to write his obituary…well people I think you have a little while longer to wait regardless of the result today.

    “””
    Brady is the only QB with deflategate on his resume and Wikipedia. Lol

  26. Lots of jealousy on display here. Don’t worry about appreciating their greatness now. I understand – you can’t see the big picture through your green-tinted glasses. But someday you will.

