Sam Bradford again serves as Vikings’ backup

Sam Bradford will again serve as Case Keenum‘s backup.

The Vikings made Teddy Bridgewater inactive a second consecutive week, along with Kyle Sloter.

Bradford returned last week after the Vikings activated him from injured reserve. Bridgewater had served as Keenum’s backup since Week 10 when he returned from the physically unable to perform list, replacing Bradford on the roster.

Bradford spent the 2015 season with the Eagles, going 7-7 as Philadelphia’s starter before it traded him to the Vikings before the start of last season.

He started two games this season, including the season opener when he passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over New Orleans.

4 responses to “Sam Bradford again serves as Vikings’ backup

  1. I genuinely see this being Pat Shurmer’s decision. He knows Bradford well and Bradford knows Shurmer’s offense. I guess that Bradford should also know parts of the Eagles offense considering he was with them as their fill in starter all of 2016 offseason before being traded to the Vikings.

    People are assuming that Bridgewater being inactive this and last week means that he’s out at the end of the season. Personally I feel it depends on who the new OC is going to be in Minnesota. Keen has done wonderful things this year and deserves a huge contract, but take away Shurmer’s offensive scheme and does that mean we see the Keenum that has previously struggled in the past? Does Bradford for the new scheme better? Does Bridgewater?

    I’m not sure the QB situation in Minnesota gets any clearer until that new OC is appointed.

  2. Bradford is the best QB on the roster, if all four are healthy. The only way the Vikings lose this game is if Keenum makes mistakes to keep Philly hanging around – like he did against he Saints.

  4. arealisticpackerfan says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:25 pm
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    The only thing Bradford does a bit better, is the Deep ball, No way Minnesota wins 13 games with Bradford. He is like an Elephant stuck in mud for mobility!
    OH YEAH, Figures Drunken Philly fans are throwing full Beer cans at Vikings Fans in the Stadium, Just about as classless as Packer fans!

