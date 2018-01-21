Sam Bradford again serves as Vikings’ backup

Getty Images

Sam Bradford will again serve as Case Keenum‘s backup.

The Vikings made Teddy Bridgewater inactive a second consecutive week, along with Kyle Sloter.

Bradford returned last week after the Vikings activated him from injured reserve. Bridgewater had served as Keenum’s backup since Week 10 when he returned from the physically unable to perform list, replacing Bradford on the roster.

Bradford spent the 2015 season with the Eagles, going 7-7 as Philadelphia’s starter before it traded him to the Vikings before the start of last season.

He started two games this season, including the season opener when he passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over New Orleans.