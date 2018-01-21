Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Could the Bills trade RB LeSean McCoy this offseason?

A look at the impact offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains could have on Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill.

Said Patriots DE Trey Flowers, “We don’t care about having all this glory and things like that. We come to work every day and we understand what we’re capable of doing.”

Will a second arrest affect WR Robby Anderson‘s future with the Jets?

Quarterbacks coach James Urban may be one of the biggest offseason additions for the Ravens.

Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes has a big job at the East-West Shrine Game.

Looking ahead to Browns free agency.

A call for the Steelers to move forward without RB Le'Veon Bell.

The Texans filled some open slots on their coaching staff.

A review of the Colts’ running backs from 2017.

The Jaguars will need a strong effort from their offensive line in New England.

A collection of reactions to the Titans hiring Mike Vrabel as their head coach.

Broncos CB Chris Harris may be added to the Pro Bowl roster.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt aims to be even better in his second season.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther explained why he joined the Raiders.

Three questions about the Chargers running backs.

Should the Cowboys draft a wide receiver in the first round?

A few things the Giants should be watching in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles run defense was locked in last weekend.

S Su'a Cravens‘ future with the Redskins remains uncertain.

The Bears are overhauling their offense this offseason.

Lions TE Michael Roberts is aiming for better things in 2018.

What will the Packers do at tight end?

A win on Sunday would reverse the Vikings’ history in conference title games.

Where are the areas of growth for the Falcons offense?

Panthers TE Greg Olsen is acquainting himself with offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s scheme.

Justin Hardee became a key part of the Saints special teams.

Some defensive draft prospects that may fit with the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals have the lone remaining head coaching vacancy in the league.

The Rams feel good about their position as the 2018 offseason gets underway.

A look at early entries to the draft that might interest the 49ers.

Will the Seahawks bring Jim Zorn back to their coaching staff?