Texans move Romeo Crennel back to defensive coordinator

Getty Images

With Mike Vrabel leaving to become the head coach of the Titans, the Texans’ new defensive coordinator is their old defensive coordinator.

Romeo Crennel will regain the title of Houston’s defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Crennel was previously the Texans’ defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016. Last year the Texans switched Crennel’s title to associate head coach and promoted Vrabel to defensive coordinator.

The 70-year-old Crennel has had two stints as a head coach, once in Cleveland and once in Kansas City, and has been defensive coordinator in both of those places as well as in New England. Having been in the NFL in one capacity or another since 1981, he’s one of the league’s most experienced coaches.

The Texans’ defense has played well under Crennel, and with J.J. Watt set to return in 2018, there’s every reason to think they should play well under Crennel again.