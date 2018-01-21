Thumbs up: Patriots advance to Super Bowl with stirring comeback

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 21, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
The thumb was clearly an issue. And then they lost Rob Gronklowski. And the Jaguars played an incredible game.

And none of that ended up mattering.

The Patriots came back for an incredible 24-20 win over the Jaguars to advance to Super Bowl LII, a trip that might be among their most memorable for what they’ve overcome.

It wasn’t just that quarterback Tom Brady was dealing with an injury that was obviously on his mind (every time he went down he made sure not to land on the thumb which was injured in practice Wednesday).

Brady was running out of people to throw to as well, but he found just enough Danny Amendola at just the right time.

With Rob Gronkowski out with a concussion and Julian Edelman out with a preseason ACL tear, the Patriots didn’t have many people left.

But Brady found Amedola for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to ruin what had been a near-perfect upset bid by the Jaguars. Brady finished the game 26-of-38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Blake Bortles played a smart, safe game, but wasn’t able to make the plays the Jaguars needed late. He finished 23-of-36 for 293 yards and a touchdown, and that was nearly enough. But his fourth-and-15 attempt was broken up by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and the Patriots were able to run out the clock thanks to a third-down conversion by Patriots running back Dion Lewis.

For Brady and coach Bill Belichick, it’s their eighth trip to the Super Bowl, as they try to win a sixth title and tie the Steelers for most in league history. Either the Eagles or the Vikings will stand in the way of that.

And if the game is close late, no one will like either team’s chances against the Patriots because of the guy with the thumb.

165 responses to “Thumbs up: Patriots advance to Super Bowl with stirring comeback

  1. So many of you wrote off the Pats early in the game, you don’t learn anything as you go through life?

    That’s the GOAT QB over there and the GOAT HC too.

    How do you count them out so early?

    And don’t even try to blame the officials; you’ll just look even dumber than you already look.

    Idiots.

  4. Holy crap great game Jags ! You guys are just going to be better next year after another draft with Coughlin at the helm. Bortles played well don’t see what the knock on him is after his last 3 games.

    SUPER BOWL here we come !

  8. Congrats to the Jaguars for a fantastic season and congrats to the Patriots to advance to the Super Bowl

    -Steeler Fan

  10. Blatant disparity in not just the number of penalties but the KINDS of penalties.

    They made a difference.

  11. Luckiest team of all time. Refs made damn sure we wouldn’t see Jacksonville in the Super Bowl. Hey NFL. This is why your ratings are down !

  29. Cheaters bailed out by the refs and the worst punt ever.
    At least make Brady drive more than 30 yards to get the win.
    Pathetic punt by the jags.
    Another gift to the COAT.
    Cheater Of All Time.

  36. Brady’s the best no doubt but you have to come from behind at home from 10 down to Bortles? Good luck to the Pats assistants leaving to be coaches elsewhere.

  37. disgraceful officiating as many of us expected. Its not just the questionable calls the Pats always get, it all of the non-calls that the Jaguars DON”T get.

    6-98 vs. 1-10. made all the difference in what turned out to be a close championship game.

  39. diehard pats fan, but congratulations to Jacksonville. Terrific season and they are on the rise with Tommy Coughlin and Doug Marrone. I CANNOT believe we came back to win this game. Cooks’ dropped pass, that great strip of Dion Lewis, it didnt look good. I am shocked at this comeback..

    ONTO MINNESOTA

  41. Well, that was the Super Bowl, right there. Both of these teams are better than anything the Vikings or Eagles will bring to the field.

    The Jags won most of that game, but not the end, and that’s what counts the most. I feel for them – you can’t play a much better football game than they did. Perfect game plan and near-perfect execution. Just a small margin.

    Patriots didn’t cheat, they didn’t get the game handed to them. They scraped and clawed their way back and did just enough to turn things around. Kudos to them.

  46. It was silly of Jalen Ramsey to guarantee a Super Bowl Victory after the Pittsburgh game. Essentially he did the same thing the Steelers did, looking past the next opponent

  48. The Jags are better than I thought. And they played a great game. And somehow New England still won!!

  51. The Jaguars played a hell of a good game. I don’t think many people expected the game to be so close. They just couldn’t pull it out at the end. The 3rd and 18 by the Patriots was huge.

  55. Jags should hold their head high, they played a great game, but Brady magic strikes again. Keep cryin haters!

  56. The long past interference call was the opposite of letting them play ,,,that’s all I’ll say !

  59. A lot of people have such sour grapes about the Patriots. I’m just gonna respect an unreal run by the greatest coach and greatest QB in history. May never see anything like this again in a league where 31 teams have a chance each and every year (sorry Browns).

  60. Where are all the haters who were talking about NE being doomed after the first 3 quarters? Let me guess it was the refs fault for calling penalties when the Jags committed it. Give me a break. Were on to the Super Bowl. I love you Tom! Amendola is money!!!

  62. As much joy as it gives me to watch all the 😥 from Patriot Hater…. all I will say for now is… I love this team! 🙂

    Great game Jags fans and chin up. Your team took it to us. Worthy opponent. Second best team in the conference. You’ll be making noise with that young defense for a while.

  63. Thumb wasn’t nearly as bad as some made it out to be.

    Pats have 1 penalty all game long. Not a single hold on their OL. Typical officiating helping the Pats win. The pass interference call was a setup for officiating because Cook ran his route too close to the sideline and was hand fighting against the defender, yet Cook gets a huge call when he had zero chance to get to the ball because the defender was in position.

    The Jags didn’t help themselves running 1st and 2nd down predicting to the defense. Where was the play calling with a 10 point lead? The delayed snap when they were about to go up 17 was a game killer. Would at minimum kicked a FG which at the end of the game made a difference as they were in position to kick another FG for the lead.

    You’ve got to be perfect to beat NE, because the officials will do whatever necessary to hand them the game.

    The NFL is a joke, and is as rigged as can be, and they don’t try to hide it. This is not the NFL many of us grew up with. And watching these games has become a waste of time.

  64. Bortles played great in the first half but when it mattered he couldn’t finish. That’s the difference. Once again, no matter how great your defense, you are not winning the SB without a competent QB.

  65. blatant holding on the 3rd down run that clinched it. jacksonville lost it by playing too conservative in the second half on offense anyway

  68. Great game. Nothing at all to be ashamed of Jags, you had a great season. With that being said, Ramsey should cut himself a piece of humble pie. You don’t go on national television and talk like he did when your team has been irrelevant for a while.

    I have no doubts that the window of opportunity is gonna be open for the Jags for a while. They got this feeling, and I only expect them to be better next season.

  69. So you ref whiners really thing that things like obvious helmet to helmet hits and putting a choke hold on a receiver should not be called if its the Patriots being beat up? But you can bet if the Pats had done that you would have been demanding the penalties and rightly so.

    That’s called a double standard by the way, and invalidates all your complaints

  70. GOAT quarterback my a$$! The Pats offensive line held like crazy in the second half and didn’t get a single call! I would’ve preferred the Jags get blown out than see another ref assisted win for the Pats! The NFL is garbage!

  73. Jax should be tough next year. Bortles is a gamer. Anyone thinking otherwise just doesn’t watch NFL football.

  75. The world champion New England Patriots are going to their 8th Super bowl in the Brady/Belichick era. Have a nice day!

  76. djteknision1200 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:10 pm
    JAX choked this one away. They were too high in the beginning.. They will be a good young team moving forward. Just need a QB that can make the big play.

    ================

    I don’t think it’s fair to pin it on Bortles. He made plenty of big plays in plenty of tough spots. He played well enough for them to win.

    For him to come back from his mediocre play of recent years and all the related bad press and show up so well this season, and most of all in the playoffs, takes a lot of fortitude. Jags should hold on tight to him going into next year.

  81. Congrats Jags for a great season, Bortles you really stepped up. It never tastes good to lose but you fought like a champion, buddy.

  82. Poor play calling by Jags in 4th. And congrats to the Pats for the win. But take those 2 long PI penalties away this is a different outcome. Thumbs down the comment all you want but those are the facts.

  84. joetoronto says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:08 pm
    So many of you wrote off the Pats early in the game, you don’t learn anything as you go through life?

    That’s the GOAT QB over there and the GOAT HC too.

    How do you count them out so early?

    And don’t even try to blame the officials; you’ll just look even dumber than you already look.

    Idiots.

    ———————————–

    I don’t think many people counted out the Patriots even when they were down by 10 with 9 minutes to go. I know I sure as hell didn’t.

  87. 25 5 Rate This
    jackedupboonie says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:09 pm
    Jags COUGED it!

    ————————
    Jags played huge. Huuuuuuge.

    When one team gets stopped by the Payriots you might call it a choke or something. When all the teams get stopped….thats just the Patriots.

  88. Looking forward to the day sport fans don’t have to hear ‘Patriots’ in any championship mode.
    And decades of losing.
    You New Englanders have been very, very, very spoiled.

  90. joaonmatz says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    Michael Jordan is the Tom Brady of basketball

    —————————-

    Dude, you win the Internets!

  91. The hypocritical haters! Goodell and the league hates the pats but then they want the refs to favor them to win? Total lib hypocrisy. Hahahaha…… The Patriots against the world. Jags held all game, extra dirty stuff after the whistle, head hunting Gronk….. Etc.

  92. Enjoy another rigged Super Bowl. I won’t waste my time watching … plan on getting an advance copy of this years script.

  93. Congrats to the Pats!

    On another note, the Jags were outcoached in the second half. Offense was predictable and Patriots were ready more often than not.

  95. I really dislike the Patriots, however, I dislike non-appreciative clowns like Ramsey even more. All the talent in he world and not a humble bone in his body. All the crap he talked about he Steelers overlooking hem and him feeling disrespected, and he did the exact same thing to the Patriots. Reap what you sow young man. As Adam Butler mentioned, be humble or be humbled. Shout your mouth and play ball. You should thank the media for “gassing you up”. Best defense? Not. Gave up 469 yards to Roethlisberger and 42 points and couldn’t stop Brady in the second half either, even without Gronkowski. Overrated.

  96. Blatant disparity in not just the number of penalties but the KINDS of penalties.

    They made a difference.
    _____________________________________________________________________________________

    Blatant penalties committed. You Forgot that one. They Interfered and held all game and only got called for the outrageously obvious penalties.

  97. Eagles and Vikings stand no chance against the patriots. The pats just beat the best defense without gronk and Edelman. There’s no chance. Pats win another ring in two weeks.

    -Vikings fans

  98. chinahand11 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:17 pm
    Congrats Jags for a great season, Bortles you really stepped up. It never tastes good to lose but you fought like a champion, buddy.
    —-
    Yep. Totally underestimated him.

  100. Boomer Boomer says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:18 pm
    Looking forward to the day sport fans don’t have to hear ‘Patriots’ in any championship mode.
    And decades of losing.
    You New Englanders have been very, very, very spoiled.
    ——
    Yes. Yes we have been. 🙂

  101. Anyone who watched that game and didn’t love it doesn’t love football. Danny Amendola was huge.

    The Jags played great but the Patriots made the adjustments and wouldn’t quit.

    Kudos to Blake Bortles. He sshould be proud.

  102. Good. Nothing worse than seeing that jag off Marrone go to the Super Bowl. The way he treats people and looks down on everyone else. I can guarantee he told his team they would destroy the Pats. Even when he was in Buffalo, he had no respect for NE.

  103. cribbage12 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:14 pm
    Wow an all East Suoer Bowl next week.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Lol. You just pulled a Jalen Ramsey. Watch out.

  104. “Enjoy another rigged Super Bowl. I won’t waste my time watching … plan on getting an advance copy of this years script.”

    You will watch every minute. You aren’t fooling anyone.

  106. Don’t have much skin in this one, but the biggest Pats play of the game being a highly questionable PI call, and only one call against the Pats, makes for an unsatisfying football game for me. Hopefully the Super Bowl is better officiated.

  109. You people and your whining about the refs. It’s pathetic. You do realize the fact that the Patriots don’t make excuses is a significant reason they keep winning, right?

  111. The new england Refs came out flat to start the game, but then got things rolling in the 2nd quarter with two back-to-back penalties to put 7 on the board.

    Refs cooled of in the 3rd quarter, but them came alive in the 4th. First, a huge PI call on Ramsey followed by a missed holding call on Thuney and then a missed defensive holding call on Gilmore the following drive.

    Good game Refs, like always. See you in two weeks

  112. The league suspended Tom Brady and dragged his name through the courts and the mud for absolutely no reason.

    And now we’re supposed to believe they want the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

    Hilarious.

    😥 😥 😥

  113. dmca12 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Brady’s the best no doubt but you have to come from behind at home from 10 down to Bortles? Good luck to the Pats assistants leaving to be coaches elsewhere.

    ————-
    Bortles doesn’t play on the Jacksonville defense. You forgot about that? Brady carved up the NFL’s #1 pass defense in the 4th quarter and earned this victory. GOAT.

  115. That was the most rigged 2nd half I ever saw. The Patriots were so awesome that they had 1 penalty for 10 yards. On what planet is that even possible?

  117. Wow, great game.

    On a side note, you can’t blame the refs if you blow a double digit lead in the 4th quarter. Sorry, Florida. That delay of game was just foolish.

  118. Two weeks of sweet, sweet tears from the haters.

    My biggest concern is Gronk. His baseline concussion test is probably not much better than when he is concussed.

    Watch Bill keep him in the protocol until after media day.

  119. skawh says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:15 pm
    Thumb wasn’t nearly as bad as some made it out to be.

    Pats have 1 penalty all game long. Not a single hold on their OL. Typical officiating helping the Pats win. The pass interference call was a setup for officiating because Cook ran his route too close to the sideline and was hand fighting against the defender, yet Cook gets a huge call when he had zero chance to get to the ball because the defender was in position.

    The Jags didn’t help themselves running 1st and 2nd down predicting to the defense. Where was the play calling with a 10 point lead? The delayed snap when they were about to go up 17 was a game killer. Would at minimum kicked a FG which at the end of the game made a difference as they were in position to kick another FG for the lead.

    The NFL is a joke, and is as rigged as can be, and they don’t try to hide it. This is not the NFL many of us grew up with. And watching these games has become a waste of time.

    ——————
    In other words……Wah!

  120. taintedsaints2009 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:20 pm
    Eagles and Vikings stand no chance against the patriots. The pats just beat the best defense without gronk and Edelman. There’s no chance. Pats win another ring in two weeks.

    -Vikings fans
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Don’t speak for the rest of us. The Vikes are the #1 Defense in scoring, and yards allowed. Last time I checked, that is what wins games. You are not a Viking fan, you are nothing.

  121. roninscribe says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:23 pm
    dmca12 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Brady’s the best no doubt but you have to come from behind at home from 10 down to Bortles? Good luck to the Pats assistants leaving to be coaches elsewhere.

    ————-
    Bortles doesn’t play on the Jacksonville defense. You forgot about that? Brady carved up the NFL’s #1 pass defense in the 4th quarter and earned this victory. GOAT.

    —-
    And he did it without Gronk.

    🙂

  122. vikeyvike says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:16 pm
    GOAT quarterback my a$$! The Pats offensive line held like crazy in the second half and didn’t get a single call! I would’ve preferred the Jags get blown out than see another ref assisted win for the Pats! The NFL is garbage!

    ==============

    That feeling is the realization that even if the Vikes win today, they’re gonna get killed in the Super Bowl.

  123. The fix was in BEFORE the game. NFL promotions ALREADY put out Patriots/Vikings Super Bowl images. It took a 10 to 1 penalty ratio to make it happen. Without 70 yards in totally bogus pass interference calls, the PATRIOTS DON’T WIN!

  124. Great game. Congrats pats fans.

    Officiating was better this game. That said, the Pats do get many iffy calls compared to whomever they play. Most in this one were legit but one or two definitely helped on scoring drives. Jags played a good game but then went zone (my guess is because they were getting tired) and Brady/Amendola ate them up.

  125. skawh says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    The NFL is a joke, and is as rigged as can be, and they don’t try to hide it. This is not the NFL many of us grew up with. And watching these games has become a waste of time.
    __________________________________________

    Don’t let the door hit you and the sock puppet drawer on the eay out

  128. I thought Jalen Ramsey had a terrific pre-game performance and that it would continue on the pitch. Foll me twice, shame on him.

  134. No dog in the fight – but if you want the win that gets you to the SB, you need to get first downs in the 4th quarter. Jags had the ball three times in the 4th, if they make a half-decent drive on any of them, they win it.

    Even with a great defense – you can’t expect to keep giving the ball back to Brady swiftly and repeatedly, and think that he’s not eventually gonna get going.

  135. Sorry Viking and eagles fans, jags defense if by far greater than the Vikings and Eagles. . Did you see what Bree’s did to the Vikings in the second half? Slaughtered them. Brady is far better than Bree’s. And nobody can guard gronk. And Griffen is injured and isn’t getting rush, hunter has been a disappointment this year, no pass rush against Brady means a guaranteed loss. Viking fans you know it’s the truth. Eagles fans, you know it’s the truth.

    The only hope is if Brady gets injured or there is another miracle. He just proved he doesn’t need gronk AND Edelman. That’s it. Hate it all you want. But it’s the truth.

  136. Congrats Pats!!

    Bortles played a good game. That last pass was knocked down by a great defensive play, otherwise Jags might win. Refs were not a factor (like the Titans game) and I never believed they were biased, just inept. They’re not smart enough to be biased.

    Jags showed the AFC South has improved and will be better next year with the up and coming Titans and a healthy Texans team.

    That was a good football game!

  137. Jags choked the game away plain and simple. Also all but one of the Jags penalties were legit calls. Even though Pats should have had 2 more penalties Brady was getting too much time in the 4th quarter thumb or no thumb plus Jags offense stalled in the second half.

  140. Cry about the refs all you want. The Jags beat them. The coaches destroyed their chances by running the ball up the middle on first and second down in the 4th quarter and the GOAT made plays like we all knew he would.

  141. finzfan49 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:17 pm
    Poor play calling by Jags in 4th. And congrats to the Pats for the win. But take those 2 long PI penalties away this is a different outcome. Thumbs down the comment all you want but those are the facts.

    =============

    Well that’s kind of how football works, isn’t it? Penalties affect the game, by design – that’s their purpose. You break the rules, it hurts you.

    Sad thing is, Jags didn’t need to commit many of those penalties. Their coverage was good enough on those PI plays, if they’d just dialed it back a little they wouldn’t have been called.

  144. Refs weren’t to blame.

    I just don’t get how teams don’t keep the pedal down against the pats. They just go so conservative when they build any lead. That was Jaxonvilles downfall. They thought they were safe. It just boggles me how teams do that time after time. Just like Atlanta last year. Keep keeping on until you can’t. Don’t fix what ain’t broke.

  147. Boomer Boomer says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:18 pm
    Looking forward to the day sport fans don’t have to hear ‘Patriots’ in any championship mode.
    And decades of losing.
    You New Englanders have been very, very, very spoiled.

    —————————-
    Oh we are long past spoiled at this point. We have been on house money we are happy no matter what happens. The day iy ends so what? It ends. There will no way to cry about something that we are so overwhelmingly grateful for how much we have been given.

  148. “but all these Jacksonville fans crying about the refs of today’s game are ridiculous.”

    Actually most of them aren’t Jags fans, they’re just people who hate the Pats.

  149. cornernum23 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I am so uninterested in yet another Super Bowl featuring the Patriots it’s not even funny. Looks like I’ll be skipping it again this year.

    ————————————————————————–
    I’ll invite someone over to take your place.

  150. bengalsfan20 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:26 pm
    I have to put my faith in Foles or Keenum to win it now. Minnesota hosting at home would be intriguing.

    ==========

    I think the NFC is toast this year. Both remaining teams are just inferior versions of last year’s Falcons but without franchise QBs playing. Doubt either plays a better game than what Jacksonville did today.

  151. Brady will be undoubtedly sainted for this victory, (as is always the case) but it’s been all Amendola.

  155. jvonblohnjvb0013 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:37 pm
    Refs weren’t to blame.

    I just don’t get how teams don’t keep the pedal down against the pats. They just go so conservative when they build any lead. That was Jaxonvilles downfall. They thought they were safe. It just boggles me how teams do that time after time. Just like Atlanta last year. Keep keeping on until you can’t. Don’t fix what ain’t broke.
    ~~~~~~~~~~
    I think it has less to do with “we are safe” and much more to do with “don’t screw up”. They seem so afraid of giving the patriots the ball via turnover that they lose the battle of field position and give the patriots the ball anyway. The difference is they stop scoring by playing scared and New England doesn’t have to trade scores and can come back much easier.

  156. On Tuesday the NFL posted on Facebook a contest offering the chance for participants to win tickets to Super Bowl LII.

    But what caught the eyes of every Eagles and Jaguars fan was not only the graphic, featuring Patriots QB Tom Brady and Vikings QB Case Keenum, but the fact that the copy clearly said:

    When you donate to United Way, you could score 2 club-level seats to watch the PATRIOTS vs. the VIKINGS battle it out for the coveted Super Bowl title!

    Fix was in last week. I can’t post the link to the article because I get moderated, but there’s plenty there for anyone to Google from.

  157. cornernum23 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:32 pm
    I am so uninterested in yet another Super Bowl featuring the Patriots it’s not even funny. Looks like I’ll be skipping it again this year.

    —————-
    I recommend needlepoint or cross stitch.

  159. Great effort by the Jags. Unfortunately for Jags fans your team generally has to bring more garlic, wooden stakes, and silver bullets to games against the Pats to win. I think your team ran out of silver bullets in the 4th quarter. Good luck next season.

    Memo to Stephon Gilmore. The pass breakup on the Jags final 4th down was outstanding. That was a good throw by Bortles. We hope to see more of that from Gilmore in the Super Bowl.

  161. “tremere98 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:46 pm
    On Tuesday the NFL posted on Facebook a contest offering the chance for participants to win tickets to Super Bowl LII.”

    Just Googled it. It says there was a graphic of all combinations made of 4 remaining teams, all set to be released tomorrow regardless of who won. The Brady/Keenum one was posted accidentally, nothing more troll…

  162. This. All this. That 29th in the league ranked defense stuffed the run for most of the game and got 3 consecutive 3 and outs when it mattered the most. They gave every chance for the offense to win the game.

    Anyone claiming refs, didn’t watch the game at all. They let the Jags get away with murder for most of the game. It took the mauling of a receiver for the entirety of his route before they would call PI.

    pdway says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:28 pm
    No dog in the fight – but if you want the win that gets you to the SB, you need to get first downs in the 4th quarter. Jags had the ball three times in the 4th, if they make a half-decent drive on any of them, they win it.

    Even with a great defense – you can’t expect to keep giving the ball back to Brady swiftly and repeatedly, and think that he’s not eventually gonna get going.

  163. More people will lose sleep tonight than if the Pats lost.

    Jags and Bortles got my respect but Pats are unreal.

    Pats are on to Minnesota.

  165. wib22 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Rigged.

    Go NFC, griffin or the eagles d line will eat brady for lunch
    ————————————————————————————
    Right. Sure. Gimme a break. Patriots by 40.

