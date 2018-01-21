Tom Brady takes the field without a glove

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently won’t be wearing a glove on his throwing hand.

Brady took the field for final pregame warmups without a glove, but with tape covering the area of the wound beneath his thumb, which required stitching earlier in the week.

The CBS broadcast has said that he’ll wear a glove and that he won’t wear a glove during the game. The fact that he’s currently throwing passes without a glove suggests that that’s what he’ll do when kickoff comes.

Via Jay Feely of CBS, who played college football at Michigan with Brady, the quarterback went through an earlier warmup at the team’s indoor practice facility.

Brady said late last month that he tried to throw with a glove in 2002, but that he didn’t like it.