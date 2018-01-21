Tom Brady: We did just enough to win

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is going to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in his career after the Patriots came back to beat the Jaguars 24-20 in New England on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars led 14-3 in the first half and 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but Brady saved his best play of the afternoon for the final minutes. He was 9-of-14 for 138 yards and two touchdown passes to Danny Amendola, including the game-winner with 2:48 left to play in the game.

That last pass offered no evidence that Brady was feeling pain after getting stitches on his right hand during the week and the quarterback said after the game that he’s dealt with worse over the course of his career.

“I’ve had a lot worse,” Brady said during an on-field interview with Tracy Wolfson of CBS. “I didn’t know that on Wednesday, it was a crazy injury. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday were a little scary and then started gaining some confidence. Today, we did just enough to win.”

Doing just enough to win has been a hallmark of many big Patriots victories during the Brady era, which now includes four playoff wins featuring comebacks from down 10 or more in the fourth quarter. The next chance to add to the list comes on February 4 in Minneapolis.