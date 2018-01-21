Tom Brady: We did just enough to win

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is going to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in his career after the Patriots came back to beat the Jaguars 24-20 in New England on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars led 14-3 in the first half and 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but Brady saved his best play of the afternoon for the final minutes. He was 9-of-14 for 138 yards and two touchdown passes to Danny Amendola, including the game-winner with 2:48 left to play in the game.

That last pass offered no evidence that Brady was feeling pain after getting stitches on his right hand during the week and the quarterback said after the game that he’s dealt with worse over the course of his career.

“I’ve had a lot worse,” Brady said during an on-field interview with Tracy Wolfson of CBS. “I didn’t know that on Wednesday, it was a crazy injury. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday were a little scary and then started gaining some confidence. Today, we did just enough to win.”

Doing just enough to win has been a hallmark of many big Patriots victories during the Brady era, which now includes four playoff wins featuring comebacks from down 10 or more in the fourth quarter. The next chance to add to the list comes on February 4 in Minneapolis.

  9. The refs really werent that bad. All you trolls were talking about because you cant say that NE lost. Those PI calls were all correct. Or is there a new rule that says you are allowed to wrap your hands around a WR’s neck while they are coming back to the ball? Were on the SB! Jags played great btw.

  10. Lol, the whining is intense in here!

    It seems most fans no longer watch football because they love the game – they only watch it now because they need the satisfaction of a Patriots loss.

  12. Congrats to the Jaguars for a thrilling season. You played extremely well. As for the rest of you, you were warned. You were all warned. Come get some.

  13. What’s funny is, no one gives a crap anymore. Most of us are not watching this NE/Refs SB victory.

  14. You know the pathetic claims the officials won the game by the Patriots is getting old. I am still waiting for you jokers to come up with a reason the NFL favours them. The NFL office HATE the Patriots yet you think they love them. You guys are myopic.

    Credit the Jags they played a fantastic game and came up just short a fantastic effort Jags fans be proud of your team today they did what many thought they could not.

  19. It’s not Belichick, it’s not Brady, it’s not game planning or adjustment…..it’s the Ref’s! Yeah, the refs! Wahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

  23. If Philly wins this game there would be no purpose in watching this SuperBowl.

    It would be a waste of time to even playing it. They have no shot at beating the Pats.

  25. If Blake Bortles throws that 4th and 15 pass a little bit further that could’ve made it a little bit more exciting. The Patriots player made a hell of a play on it though.

  27. killbuck0936 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:16 pm
    God I hope he plays sunday, jags are going to wreck him and he will have no excuse for the beat down. Bank on it.
    _____________________________________

    The are my favorite bandwagon posts. Where’s Uncle Buck now? Probably chasing the neighborhood kids off his lawn and trying to duck his bookie.

  29. The refs didnt call the blatant holding on 3rd down and jags had to punt in the 4th quarter. The next series brady just throws up a ball and gets the PI. Same story every single time.

  33. Well now were down to just one game left for the Pats to lose so ESPN can pat themselves on the back for that Pats dysfunction story hit piece of a couple weeks ago, but as of today youd think 31 other teams would love to have that kind of dysfunction in their looker rooms.

  34. Both teams played exceptionally well. If there’s a benefit to having your team eliminated, it’s that you’re able to sit back and just enjoy good football without the stress, and this game provided that. Brady’s being modest. The Pats did what they do best: Remained calm, focused, and continued executing their game plan despite being behind and losing Gronk. Yes, it helps to have the greatest QB in the game, but he’s the greatest because he works at it. There’s no magic formula here. Do the work and reap the rewards. Congrats on well-deserved success.

    Congrats to the Jags on a great season. Props to Bortles for what may have been his best game yet, and to Marrone and Coughlin for turning this team around. But as an aside, I can’t help noting that Jalen Ramsey was so upset when the Steelers ignored the Jags prior to our game, yet he guaranteed a win against the best team in the business. That wasn’t disrespect? Foolish. Very foolish.

  35. When you’re up twenty to ten…you have to step on the gas not the brakes against New England. Played safe and lost. Didn’t trust their QB enough.

  36. “What’s funny is, no one gives a crap anymore. Most of us are not watching this NE/Refs SB victory.”

    Go right ahead and not watch. The Super Bowl will have its usual worldwide audience of a billion or so people with or without you.

  37. Let me guess, trolls are blaming the refs for calling a penalty on that helmet to helmet hit that knocked Gronk out of the game.

  38. “You know the pathetic claims the officials won the game by the Patriots is getting old. I am still waiting for you jokers to come up with a reason the NFL favours them. The NFL office HATE the Patriots yet you think they love them. You guys are myopic.”

    And the refs hate the nfl front office. They went on strike. Robert kraft pays them extremely well. Plus you think with an ego like brady he would actually take less money than most qbs? Kraft is paying brady off the books. They are a bunch of cheaters. Once a cheater always a cheater.

  40. Hats off to Jacksonville. They played a great game, and owned the line of scrimmage for almost three quarters. But the Patriots make the adjustments and empty the bag, and come out with the win. We’re on to Minnesota.

  42. So what “cheating” theory is Goodell and all the Hatriots going to come up with this year?

    It’s hilarious – almost like clockwork

    They refuse to accept the possibility that maybe Brady is in a Super Bowl every other season because he and Belichick are the GOAT player and coach

  43. My only complaint is when Jack stripped the fumble, he’s wasn’t touched and would have scored.
    In all the hand wringing about the review, the on the field call of fumble doesn’t make sense that they blew it dead with no touch when Jack was down.
    With that said, no Gronk and they won so they are amazing.

  45. The Jags coaches coached this game to lose in the fourth quarter. They started every single drive (except for the last one) with a version of the same run play, and got stopped for minimal gain on every single one of them. So now you’re making your team play with two downs instead of three. Add to that Bortles had been playing well and they refused to let him make some plays. How many times had he made throws against that secondary?

    “In order to win the game you must first not lose it.” Chuck Noll. Perhaps next season the Jags coaches won’t lose it for their players.

  46. Last week Steeler fans complained the Jag’s weren’t called for all the PI and defensive holding they did in the game against them, before that it was the Bills saying the same.
    Now that they got a crew who called them on it – those same fans are complaining that it’s all fixed and shouldn’t be flagged.

    Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.

  48. The Jagd bet that the refs wouldn’t throw the flags and stop the game while deploying their clutch and grab defense in the defensive backfield. They were right for the most part, but the flagrant calls were hard to ignore. It is what it is. They got caught with their hand in the cookie jar.

  49. Brady doesn’t even try to throw complete passes. He’ll lob a ball five yards off the mark into double coverage and expect the PI. That’s his MO

  50. joetoronto says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    So I guess the officials made a great play converting that 3rd & 18 play.
    _________________________________________

    It was good but my game ball goes to the ref that caught that toe tap TD. THAT zebra had it going on

  51. Only beating the Jags by four points in the AFC Championship game is the Patriots’ version of a rebuilding year.

  52. If you are going to whine about the refs after that game, then there is officially no way to please you. There were several passes to cooks where he had one arm held down and there was no flag. The Lewis fumble was questionable. Etc. it was a good game. It was officiated evenly. Stop crying and go watch the World Series of poker

  53. Enough to win with help from the refs again. The Jags were robbed of a clinching TD on that Myles Garret fumble recovery. I just don’t understand why refs don’t let the play continue….isn’t that what replay is for. Why blow the whistle? Getting real tired of this.

  58. vikinghooper says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    My only complaint is when Jack stripped the fumble, he’s wasn’t touched and would have scored.
    In all the hand wringing about the review, the on the field call of fumble doesn’t make sense that they blew it dead with no touch when Jack was down.
    With that said, no Gronk and they won so they are amazing.
    _________________________________

    Jack was in contact with Lewis on the ground

  60. On Tuesday the NFL posted on Facebook a contest offering the chance for participants to win tickets to Super Bowl LII.

    But what caught the eyes of every Eagles and Jaguars fan was not only the graphic, featuring Patriots QB Tom Brady and Vikings QB Case Keenum, but the fact that the copy clearly said:

    When you donate to United Way, you could score 2 club-level seats to watch the PATRIOTS vs. the VIKINGS battle it out for the coveted Super Bowl title!

    Fix was in last week. I can’t post the link to the article because I get moderated, but there’s plenty there for anyone to Google from.

  63. If the Refs were bias, they would have overturned that fumble. That one was pretty 50/50. They could have made the case that he regained control.

    The PI calls that were called, were pretty obvious.

  64. vikinghooper says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    My only complaint is when Jack stripped the fumble, he’s wasn’t touched and would have scored.
    In all the hand wringing about the review, the on the field call of fumble doesn’t make sense that they blew it dead with no touch when Jack was down.
    With that said, no Gronk and they won so they are amazing.

    ________________________________________________________________

    This is the only complaint that I can think of that has some legitimacy.

    Simply bringing up the 6/98 vs 1/10 penalties/yards numbers accomplishes nothing and means nothing.

  66. gauchosporlife says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:42 pm
    Enough to win with help from the refs again. The Jags were robbed of a clinching TD on that Myles Garret fumble recovery. I just don’t understand why refs don’t let the play continue….isn’t that what replay is for. Why blow the whistle? Getting real tired of this.

    Hard to take you seriously when you don’t even know who made the play… or what friggin’ team was playing. Myles Garret??!! REALLY???

  69. horseheadinyourbed says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    Where can I buy signed pictures of Nantz and Romo in their Patriots cheerleader uniforms?

    _________________

    Didn’t see that at all. Heard Romo continually praising the Jags, as he should have.

    Go Pats!!!!!

  71. There is as much resentment as I’d expect from Patriot Haters. They’ve seen the end of the Patriots Dynasty so close so many times, they could taste it. And then it gets ripped away by another Brady comeback. That has to be hard.

    Well worry not, the end is closer than the beginning, just not today. But when it does all end, you’ll be left with calculating the staggering in almost incomprehensible numbers of what was accomplished in this last two decades and wonder why your sorry assed team can’t make the playoffs in just consecutive years.

    Go Patriots!

  73. The NFL, like the media, don’t even try to hide their bias any more. May as well just call it Sunday Afternoon Raw.

