AP

Well, that was easy.

The Vikings quieted the raucous Eagles crowd by taking the opening kickoff and scoring a touchdown. The nine-play, 75-yard drive ate up 4:46 off the clock. Minnesota gained 6, 2, 2, 11, 3, 12, 10, 4 and 25 yards.

Case Keenum went 3-for-3 for 48 yards, including the 25-yard touchdown to a wide-open Kyle Rudolph. Eagles linebacker Najee Goode trailed Rudolph by several yards.

The Vikings have scored on their opening drive in five consecutive games.