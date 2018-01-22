Belichick: Stephon Gilmore has played best when we’ve needed it most

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2018, 4:49 PM EST
The Patriots made a big-ticket acquisition last offseason when they signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract as a free agent.

Gilmore’s early outings for the Patriots were shaky as the team started 2-2 while experiencing communication issues in the secondary. He then missed three games with a concussion, which left some to wonder how much the Patriots would get out of Gilmore in his first season with New England.

The returns grew more promising as the season went on, however, and Gilmore made one of the biggest plays of the year when he knocked down a pass while in man coverage on Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Jacksonville’s final offensive play of the game.

“About all the defender can do is keep up with the route, which a lot of times a good throw and a good catch can result in a completion there or undercut it and make it a tougher throw and a tougher play to execute for the quarterback,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on a Monday conference call. “Stephon’s got a good feel for that. … I thought he made an outstanding play. He was in really good position and then he’s long. He’s got good length and was able to pretty easily reach out — not easily — but I mean he didn’t have to leave his feet. He had enough length to run and stretch and make the play on the ball. It was just an outstanding play. I thought Stephon played well for us yesterday.”

Belichick talked more about Gilmore during an appearance on WEEI Monday afternoon and said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, that Gilmore has played his best football the last six weeks “when we’ve needed it most.” One more outing like that in a win against the Eagles and it’s a safe bet no one will be remembering Gilmore’s slow start to his Patriots career.

24 responses to “Belichick: Stephon Gilmore has played best when we’ve needed it most

  1. Gilmore made very few “great” plays this season and negatively drove up the value on Butler for this offseason. BUT….that swat on 4th down last night is what big players do in big games in the biggest moments.

    So, now I say….he was worth every penny of that 15 Mill…..after all, it’s not my money!

    Time to sign Butler too!

  2. I still think he is overrated for the money he is getting, but no doubt he made one heck of a play at the end of that game. It was a thing of beauty, timed it perfect and got up in the air, sealed the game. Congrats to Stephon!

  3. Clearly, the refs rigged that pass and inserted a gust of wind at the right time to make the pass fall right onto Gilmore’s outstretched hand. They also inserted an invisible force field between the two players, so that Gilmore made no contact with the receiver, avoiding a penalty.

  5. It’s amazing how the narrative has changed so much over the course of the season. The first 4-5 games the entire Patriots secondary looked lost, so it was easy to point the finger at the “new guy.” It looked like Gilmore was going to be the biggest FA bust in Belichick’s career and they made a mistake not extending Butler. Now, Butler looks like the weak link and Gilmore has integrated in and played pretty solid.

    All that said, the bend-but-don’t-break defense and pass rush that disappears at points always has me white knuckled watching their games.

  6. From Warren Sharpe: Jaguars offense in the fourth quarter: Every first-down snap was a run from shotgun, and every second down was a downfield pass. Jacksonville had six snaps in the fourth quarter with a running clock and the lead, but at no point did it drain the play clock to five seconds.

  7. Let me guess ..fans of 31 NFL teams…It was a penalty that wasn’t called…The refs screwed the Jags again

  8. The refs show up when the NFL needs the Pats to “win”*.

    The NFL has gotten worse than WWE and Patriots fans are worse than the trailer people who believe wrestling is real.

    From Myles Jack’s touchdown to Jesse James touchdown every time you have the misfortune of watching a patriots and refs game you are subjected to another travesty and reminded that there is no integrity or competition just the greed of crooked owners and their sell out refs.

    The only people who want to see the Patriots play in another Superbowl they didn’t earn and dont deserve are loser patriot fans who are so sad and delusional they believe they personally had a role in the refs winning a game they didn’t play in.

  9. goodellisaclown says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    ————————-
    Agreed on the white knuckle. The defense seems to be bleeding first downs often enough that I still fear that tendency will be their undoing at some point.

    Whatever I have said about Gilmore in the past (a lot of it not nice) I take it all back and think he earned his entire years salary on that play. He does not make it the season is over, it was that huge.

    And kudos to Bortles on the beautiful throw that would have daggered the Patriots for the year without the insane defensive play. I take back everything I said about Bortles too. If he goes forth playing at the level he did in the final couple games this season (IE if he has found a new level in himself) then he is going to be a force in the league.

  13. Gilmore has come on really strong, he’s a terrific corner for that defense right now. I expect his assignment in the SB will be Jeffrey, should be a great matchup.

  14. So, now we’re on to the excuse that it’s the refs fixing games for the Pats to win? First it was spygate, then deflategate, now it’s a massive conspiracy with the NFL and the refs to help the Pats win?

    Are you friggin serious? How is the Jesse James call a travesty? It literally happened in the divisional round playoffs and yet there’s no outcry of cheating, because it wasn’t the Pats.

    Losers make excuses why they didn’t win. The Jags got the turnover and did NOTHING with it, they had several chances in that 4th qtr to put the Pats away but came up short. Don’t blame the refs, blame the Jax coaches for turtling.

  15. ACTUALLY @Patrick I’m not a Patriots can at all. I’m a ravens fan and I do want to see Brady play and win. Why? Because I respect the game and I respect greatness when I see it and Brady epitomizes legendary greatness. I wasn’t old enough to witness Michael Jordan but I did grow up watching Brady and hated him for most of his career. I now understand the unique opportunity I have to witness something we may never see again in the history of football. Brady is the GOAT

  16. If Bortles zips that pass, Gilmore had no chance to make a play on it. Unfortunately Bortles arm had nothing left in the fourth quarter.

  17. Gilmore has been underrated this season. Teams have been afraid to throw in his direction. Malcolm Butler has been picked on more, but generally, they just throw to the backs and TEs.

    He had bad games early on when the team wasn’t working well… but he’s had a few games like last night. Last night just ended on a flashy play. He’s been legit, though.

  18. For acting like they are the smartest fans in the entire NFL it’s intriguing how patriots fans refuse to acknowledge getting the any benefit of the doubt from officiating crews in playoff games.

  19. .
    Gilmore’s early season struggles came when the Patriots were playing their “Area 51 Defense”, so called because nobody knew what the hell was going on out there.
    .

  20. Gilmore is the best corner on the team. I’m not just saying that, and you don’t have to just take my word for it. The proof is on the field. Watch the Patriots games. Opposing QBs rarely throw the ball at Gilmore. It’s too easy to throw at Butler. Everytime a qb completed a huge pass butler was the guy in coverage. No one challenged Gilmore and when they did, Gilmore almost always made the play.

  21. terripet says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:18 pm
    Better pass it’s a touchdown

    Still checking the news reports to see about the 2 picks you predicted for Brady to accompany the Pats losing this one.

    Your legendary .000 batting average is still intact.

  23. Let’s call this what it was. Gilmore made a play on a ball that was thrown short, just like the ball to his RB Fournette, which if thrown accurately either could have been game changers.

  24. He suspended gravity on that play… looked like he was flying on the slo-mo replay.

    Bortles is much better than he’s gotten credit for recently – not HoF just not nearly as bad as he’s been portrayed; played very well yesterday and on the 4th down in question made a nice throw, just thwarted by an outstanding play from Gilmore.

