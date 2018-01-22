Bill Belichick has no interest in the Lamar Hunt Trophy

In hockey, most have a superstition that keeps them from even touching the conference championship trophy. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the more proper description of his views toward any trophy other than the ultimate trophy is disdain.

Handed the oversized Monopoly piece that replaced several years ago the most chunky and solid Lamar Hunt Trophy, Belichick quickly cast is aside like a basket of radioactive eggs.

The message is clear: Belichick isn’t motivated by winning another conference title. He’s motivated by winning another Super Bowl.

So how do we reconcile Belichick’s lack of interest in the trophy with an uncharacteristically human show of happiness as the Patriots cemented their win over the Jaguars? Belichick’s euphoria likely flowed from an awareness that he had pulled a rabbit from the hat against a physically superior Jaguars team, one that had the game won in the fourth quarter, but that left the door open long enough for the Patriots to steal the win.

In 13 days, the Patriots will face an Eagles team that isn’t nearly as good, on paper, as the Jaguars. Of course, that won’t prompt Belichick or anyone else to become complacent. The Patriots are on the brink of matching the Steelers with six Lombardi Trophies. If they do, Belichick may take a day or two off before commencing the planning for getting to No. 7.

  2. The Jags are an outstanding team. Blake Bortles is not a superstar, but that defense is. Good job on getting there Jags. I expect to see the Jags in the AFC conference game again next year. Nothing but respect from this Pats fan.

  3. I’m not a fan of either team but it’s hard to watch yesterday’s games and not see this as an evenly matched Super Bowl.

  4. “one that had the game won in the fourth quarter, but that left the door open long enough for the Patriots to steal the win.”

    What a shameful way of putting that. Here’s something you apparently aren’t aware of. The game is not won “in the 4th quarter”, it is won by whoever has the most points when the clock ticks to zero. The Pats didn’t steal anything, they played their rear ends off and won a hard fought game.

    The fact that you seem to think you have to minimize the Pats instead of giving them credit where credit is due is just plain sad.

  5. I initially thought he was disgusted by the trophy too (it is pretty ugly compared to the old trophy), but I rewatched later, and it seems it was more due to confusion over what Jim Nantz was saying… Nantz told Robert Kraft to hand the trophy to that guy over there, and then said “Jonathan” right as Belichick got the trophy, so I think he was confused thinking Nantz meant to hand it to Jonathan. I do think he has disdain for this trophy (after all, he has 7 more as a head coach already), but don’t think that is why he quickly handed it to Jonathan Kraft.

    Paper stats, other than wins and losses, are for losers. Having said that…

    Belichick’s disdain for the Lamar Hunt Trophy is priceless; as are his one liners.

    “We are not talking about open heart surgery.” – BB on Brady thumb injury.

    It it tough to top one liners like that.

  9. This is just a meaningless participation trophy for Bill, what’s so hard to understand about that?

  10. whywerule says:

    It it tough to top one liners like that.
    My favorite exchange:
    Will Brady be a game time decision?
    Today is Friday.

  11. In 13 days, the Patriots will face an Eagles team that isn’t nearly as good, on paper, as the Jaguars

    The Jags were 10-6, and lost their last two regular season games, what are you on?

  12. ” Belichick’s euphoria likely flowed from an awareness that he had pulled a rabbit from the hat against a physically superior Jaguars team, one that had the game won in the fourth quarter, but that left the door open long enough for the Patriots to steal the win.”

    The Jags were very good this season but better teams than the Jags have “had the game won in the fourth quarter” against NE only to find themselves on the losing end after the game. No team plays the full 60 like New England. The Jags didn’t leave the door open, the Pats kicked it down. They are like the tide, they just keep coming.

  13. What “paper” shows the #1 team in the entire NFL this season, the Eagles, is not “nearly as good” as the Jaguars? Are you kidding? The Eagles have been at the top of the power rankings, the top of the standings, and the top of the entire league all season long. The Jags backed into the playoffs then had a nice little 2-1 run before getting bounced by a superior team but in no universe are they better than the Eagles. The Patriots *might* be better than the Eagles. We’ll find out in the Super Bowl.

  15. Send it to the Jaguars as a consolation prize. They played their little hearts out yesterday.

  16. He was the same guy who during a post Super Bowl press conference said he was two weeks behind on planning for next season.
    Although I am not a fan, I do like his mindset, like Scotty Bowman’s, Joe Torre’s, Phil Jackson’s (a bit different way), Saban, and Coach K.
    They seem to have one thing in common, hard work, and focus, the attention to details. Love them or hate them you can’t argue with their success.

  17. The Jags lost to the Jets, the 49ers, the Rams and the Titans (twice). The Rams were good, the rest were decent teams, to be charitable. They are good, but they are by no means a juggernaut.

    The Jags played a good game but I would not pick them to beat the Eagles, or the Vikings for that matter.

    The Eagles, on the other hand, have the best O and D lines in the NFC are they are where they should be.

    I know a lot of fans can’t stand the Pats or their fans, but considering the two games yesterday, which one had a better second half? Fourth quarter?

    This will be another great superbowl, and will probably be thrilling right to the end.

