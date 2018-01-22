Bill Belichick has no interest in the Lamar Hunt Trophy

AP

In hockey, most have a superstition that keeps them from even touching the conference championship trophy. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the more proper description of his views toward any trophy other than the ultimate trophy is disdain.

Handed the oversized Monopoly piece that replaced several years ago the most chunky and solid Lamar Hunt Trophy, Belichick quickly cast is aside like a basket of radioactive eggs.

The message is clear: Belichick isn’t motivated by winning another conference title. He’s motivated by winning another Super Bowl.

So how do we reconcile Belichick’s lack of interest in the trophy with an uncharacteristically human show of happiness as the Patriots cemented their win over the Jaguars? Belichick’s euphoria likely flowed from an awareness that he had pulled a rabbit from the hat against a physically superior Jaguars team, one that had the game won in the fourth quarter, but that left the door open long enough for the Patriots to steal the win.

In 13 days, the Patriots will face an Eagles team that isn’t nearly as good, on paper, as the Jaguars. Of course, that won’t prompt Belichick or anyone else to become complacent. The Patriots are on the brink of matching the Steelers with six Lombardi Trophies. If they do, Belichick may take a day or two off before commencing the planning for getting to No. 7.