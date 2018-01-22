Blake Bortles “would be thrilled” to stay in Jacksonville

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
While speaking to reporters on Monday, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles reflected on this year’s success and said “we have an opportunity to build on that and try to make it a consistent-year-in-year-out thing.”

Bortles isn’t exactly guaranteed to be back for the next year of Jaguars football, however. The team exercised an option on Bortles’ contract for the 2018 season that calls for a salary of around $19 million, but they can walk away from it before it becomes guaranteed in March.

As Bortles’ forward-looking view of the Jaguars’ fortunes suggests, he’s hoping they don’t walk away.

“I’ve enjoyed my four years in Jacksonville and I would love to play here for as long as they let me,” Bortles said, via the Florida Times-Union. “What they decide and all of the decisions they make are outside of my control. I would be thrilled to be able to stay here and play here. Hopefully that can happen.”

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots featured a fair summary of where things wound up with Bortles this season. He had a strong first half as the Jaguars took a 14-10 lead into the break, but the team didn’t show much confidence in his ability to keep it going at the end of the second quarter or in the second half as the Patriots pressed their way back into the lead.

Bortles could still return if the Jaguars rescind their option if the two sides find common ground at a lower price, but that would be further sign that the team isn’t convinced he’s the right guy for the job as they try to move at least one step further than they advanced this season.

  1. From Warren Sharpe: Jaguars offense in the fourth quarter: Every first-down snap was a run from shotgun, and every second down was a downfield pass. Jacksonville had six snaps in the fourth quarter with a running clock and the lead, but at no point did it drain the play clock to five seconds.

  4. You can’t pin the loss on Bortles as their playcalling neutered him. Everything they did successfully in the first half was scrapped at halftime, for whatever reason

  5. This kid has always been classy, and in a rough circumstance. Capable of making some serious plays, and on top of that he’s durable as all hell. He’s got comparable 4trh year numbers to some great QBs, and he’s still a young dude.

    I hope he stays too.

    #thetrashmancometh

  7. This is a dillena. Which Bortles is the real Borkes. I though we had seen his ceiling in the past but then he broke it. So is this the new Bortles that has blossomed under a more disciplined approach that Coughlin has introduced there? Or a flash and he will be back to the old Borles. I just dont know.

    If Jacksonville decides to move on wouldnt it be funny if Belichick decided to bring him under the coaching umbrelka they have up there.

  8. Uh… nah, dude. Sorry, but cha gotta go somewhere else and play and learn to be consistent, day-in, Sundays-in lol

  12. interesting year in the QB market…

    likely on the move

    Alex Smith
    Sam Bradford
    Kirk Cousins
    either Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater
    Tyrod Taylor

    possibly available

    Drew Brees
    Eli Manning
    Blake Bortles

    with a lot of teams in the market. Washington, Denver, JAX, Arizona, New York Jets, Miami, Buffalo, Cleveland etc…dont remember a free agent year quite like this one

  13. Blake Bortles wasn’t the one who allowed a 20 yard untouched run on 3rd & 10. Blake Bortles didn’t give Tom Brady all day to throw and convert on 3rd & 18. Blake Bortles didn’t just stand there while Amendola toe tapped the end zone (PUSH THE GUY OUT! Someone should tell Gipson there’s no force out rule anymore)

    For all the talk of the defense carrying them and Bortles being trash, he was probably their best player on Sunday and pretty much the main reason they even had a chance to win. And in the end, it was that vaunted defense that completely failed down the stretch and got manhandled.

    1st down play calling was just pathetic too. From the 0:55 point of the 2nd quarter when they just knelt with almost a minute and all timeouts, they coached that game like they were afraid of the clock. Coached like they were lucky to have a lead and were scared to do anything with it. A lot of things lost that game…..surprisingly enough the LAST of which was Bortles.

  14. Blake Bortles is a below average QB. He played his best football when they needed him to, in the playoffs. Outside of some inaccuracy in the Bills game, he made few mistakes, and didn’t turn it over. Bortles played within his limitations. Even the last throw, on 4th and 15, was good, and it took a nice play by a good player to knock it down.

    Regardless of his limited ability, Blake Bortles is clutch, and is not a choker. A choker underperforms in big moments, Bortles overperformed. When players around the league strangely called him out, he didn’t say anything, but at least showed he has heart and is clutch. He should be proud of how he played under tons of pressure.

  16. Blake coverted a lot of 3rd downs in the last two games. He played better than I thought he would. I think his ceiling is an Alex Smith type of player. And thats pretty good.

  17. Where is the blame for Fournette? Jags had 15 2nd half runs for : 2, 1, 1, 3, 3, 3, 0, 7, 2, 14, 2, 2, 1, 1, -1. That’s a pathetic average of only 2.7 yds a carry.

    Only 1 first down by Fournette in the 2nd half, while Bortles had 6-7 by passing. It was ALL on his shoulders.

  18. Essentially, he’s Trent Dilfer with better mobility. With a great defense and good running game, that gives you a chance. With a better qb market than we’ve seen in years and no guaranteed money left on his deal, do you really want to invest major dollars and years into him??

  19. “Regardless of his limited ability, Blake Bortles is clutch, and is not a choker. A choker underperforms in big moments, Bortles overperformed. ”

    Have to agree with you. He’s good enough that when the vaunted Steelers looked past him he torched them. Pats respected and took him seriously and he still had a very good game.

    I see the Jags being a serious contender next season after another Coughlin run draft.

  20. Aaron Rodgers should demand a trade to JAX. They’re an up and coming team and AR will not win in GB with the backwards thinking Mark Murphy calling the shots.

  21. He had a great first half yesterday but when the game was on the line in the forth quarter he choked. With 1st down on the Pats 38, 2:13 left on the clock, all 3 timeouts and the two minute warning the Jags went 4 and out. So I’m sure he wants to be back. Gotta laugh at the “fans” who claim it was the Refs that caused the Jags to lose. In all fairness though Borttles didn’t have much help from his OC or the defense who allowed a 3rd and 18 to be converted, while the punt team gave up a 20 yard return that started at the 50 yard line. The Jags must have thought the game was only 50 minutes long because they sure didn’t play well the last 10 minutes.
    After the Pats fumbled the ball at 13:53 of the 4th quarter till they took the lead with 2:48 left the Jags ran 11 plays in three series and only used 5 minutes of the clock.

  23. I feel like Bortles improved dramatically this season having worked with Tom House over the last offseason. I don’t think it would be wise for them to let him walk.

  24. They went to New England in the conference championship round and had the champs on the ropes for three quarters.

    That would be good enough for a lot of teams.

  25. dimbee says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:19 pm
    You can’t pin the loss on Bortles as their playcalling neutered him. Everything they did successfully in the first half was scrapped at halftime, for whatever reason

    ———

    The Jaguars didn’t scrap anything, Belichick adjusted and took away the easy throws. That’s when Bortles started struggling but even then the defense kept them in the game until the very end. Bortles had a chance of driving down the field, score a TD and essentially win the game and he couldn’t do it.

  26. Coughlin is going to be all over Alex Smith. Bortles does not have the accuracy, not that Smith can light it up downfield. But Smith won’t lose you games and he’s a machine.

    Bortles might return but it’s gonna be a 2 year 25m deal.Too much out there just as questionable as he is, so over paying is not going to be an option this year. Even Kirk Cousins is going to be in for a shock.

    Unfortunately this crop of College QB’s has more questions than the FA’s. I’d find a way to at least get Bradford as a back-up or competition. Pay them both 12.5 a year. They’d be foolish not to take it. It’s stupid money to the rest of us and not one of these QB’s deserve big bucks, including Cousins.

  27. I think the Jacksonville front office believes they are a QB away from having a legitimate super bowl contender. Would not be surprised to see a veteran QB like Manning or Smith in Jacksonville next season.

  28. I’d be thrilled to stay in Jacksonville when you have what looks to be one of the best D’s in recent memory.

    I’m sure there will be one agent after another ringing Coughlin with a pitch. What Qb in this world, this side of Brady wouldn’t want to be there?

    What a landing spot. Buyers market if you’re the Jaguar org.

