Broncos getting an up-close look at Josh Allen this week

The Broncos have drafted a quarterback in each of the past three drafts. It appears they are ready to make it four in four years with yet another this spring.

Broncos General Manager John Elway scouted Josh Allen and Sam Darnold in person. He is getting an even closer look at Wyoming’s Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield at the Senior Bowl this week, with Broncos coaches coaching the North team.

“It’s fun to look over there and see a guy with as a great stature as John Elway,” Allen said Monday, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “It’s really cool that he went to one of my games. It speaks a lot about what the Denver Broncos are trying to do this offseason. I actually got a chance to speak with them right now. Super good guy, super down to earth and obviously he wants to win. And he’s doing the right thing by being down here and scouting as many players as he can and ultimately he’s going to make the best decision for that franchise.”

Since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season, the Broncos have had a revolving door at the position. Trevor Siemian has started 24 games the past two seasons, while Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler have started four each.

Siemian, Lynch and Chad Kelly, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, are under contract for next season. It isn’t likely they all return.

Allen will try to show the Broncos, as well as other quarterback-needy teams, that he is worthy of a high pick by looking the part of a franchise player this week.

“I want to prove I belong,” Allen said. “I know there’s some skepticism about the type of player I am and where I come from, the University of Wyoming. So getting out here and playing with the best of the best and showing I can make all the throws and understand offenses in the NFL. That’s the main reason I’m here.”