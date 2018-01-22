Cardinals announce Steve Wilks is their new head coach

Getty Images

The signs early on Monday all pointed toward the Cardinals hiring Steve Wilks as their new head coach and the team made it official a little later in the day.

The team announced that Wilks, who was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, will take over as head coach after interviewing with the team twice in recent weeks. He replaces Bruce Arians, who retired at the end of the 2017 regular season.

While a few hires still need to be officially announced, Wilks’ hiring leaves no vacant head coaching jobs in the league. The Cardinals were also the last to settle on a head coach when they hired Arians in 2013 and that choice led to three straight seasons with at least 10 wins.

Wilks’ hiring got a thumbs up from cornerback Patrick Peterson on Twitter and we’ll likely hear from other Cardinals players in the coming days. One spot where there won’t be a response is quarterback as Carson Palmer has joined Arians in retirement to leave the team with a big hole on offense. They’ll work to fill it this offseason and Wilks’ eventual hire at offensive coordinator will have a lot to do with how things play out once they find Palmer’s replacement with the first team.