Cardinals could hire Al Holcomb as defensive coordinator

The Cardinals are interested in hiring Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb as their defensive coordinator. Holcomb is the “front-runner” for the job, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Holcomb would follow former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, whom the Cardinals have hired as their head coach.

Sean McDermott sought to take Holcomb with him to Buffalo last year, but Holcomb remained under contract in Carolina.

Holcomb spent five seasons working with the Panthers’ linebackers, overseeing the development of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. He previously coached with the Giants, spending two seasons as a quality control coach and two seasons as a defensive assistant.