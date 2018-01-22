Case Keenum not ready to “worry or stress” about offseason yet

Getty Images

When the 2017 season got underway, Case Keenum‘s impending free agency wasn’t expected to be one of the big stories of the 2018 offseason but that’s why we wait for things to actually play out before writing the ending to stories.

Keenum took over as the Vikings quarterback in Week Two and turned in an excellent season as Minnesota won the NFC North and advanced to the NFC Championship Game. Things didn’t go quite as well in that game, but Keenum made an overwhelming argument for a starting job in Minnesota or elsewhere in 2018.

The Vikings could use a franchise tag to ensure that Keenum sticks around and there are plenty of other variables to play out. On Monday, Keenum said he wasn’t ready to start thinking about those things.

“It’s a weird day,” Keenum said, via 1500 ESPN. “Because this will be the last time I’m in this locker room with a lot of these guys. So you want to make sure you enjoy that instead of trying to worry or stress about other things.”

While Keenum wasn’t dealing in specifics, staying in Minnesota would seem to suit him just fine. He said “the attitude and the character and just the culture they have around here is awesome” and it won’t be too long before we have an idea about whether he’ll get more chances to enjoy all of them.