Colts ask for second interview with Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

We’ve known for some time now that the Colts are expected to make Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels their next head coach, but nothing can become official until the Patriots are done playing this season.

We now know that will be sometime on the evening of February 4 in Minneapolis, but the team can chat with McDaniels this week. Assistants from Super Bowl teams are eligible for second interviews this week and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Colts have already requested one with McDaniels.

The meeting, which must take place before next Monday, will likely be less of an interview and more of a planning session for hitting the ground running once the hire can be official. There’s no report as yet of a second interview for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia with the Lions, but it seems likely to happen given that he’s in the same boat with Detroit that McDaniels is in with Indianapolis.

While McDaniels and Patricia are taking new jobs, a couple of other assistants will be in the mix to get one this week. Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores are both expected to have second interviews with the Cardinals about the only remaining head coaching vacancy in the league. If Flores were to get the job, the Patriots would be the first team to lost three assistants to head coaching jobs in the same offseason.