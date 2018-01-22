Conference championship ratings down, but not dramatically

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
NFL ratings continue to drop in relation to recent years, but the NFL will say that the ratings continue to drop to a smaller extent than TV viewership is dropping across the board.

Via SportsBusiness Journal, the AFC title game drew a 27.3 in the mid-afternoon window, down 0.1 from last year’s Packers-Falcons game on FOX in the same spot. In comparison to the January 2016 Patriots-Broncos game, the Jaguars-Patriots game was down 4.5 ratings points, of 14.6 percent.

The late game on FOX, a blowout win by the Eagles over the Vikings, generated a 24.7 overnight rating, down from  27.6 rating that came from last year’s Steelers-Patriots game on CBS. It was the lowest number in the 6:40 p.m. ET window since the 45-7 win by the Patriots over the Colts in the #DeflateGate game from three years ago. The highest number in the early-evening title-game slot in the past decade came eight years ago, when the Vikings and Saints churned up a 33.3 for their overtime classic.

So the numbers remain strong, and they will be even stronger if/when more star players and national teams (like the Cowboys or Packers or Steelers) are in the conference championship games.

11 responses to "Conference championship ratings down, but not dramatically

  1. Best for the NFL to announce all players will stand respectfully for the anthem next season or be unable to play that game (same rule as the NBA).

    Of course with Commissioner Potato in charge, I expect the worst decision possible instead.

  2. Probably because we had Bortles, Foles, and Keenum as starting QBs. Not a very appealing group of QB’s to watch on conference championship.

  3. It’s because of the Refs! The Refs are to blame for being in the pocket of the Pats! The game is fixed!
    The NFL wants the Pats to win every Super Bowl and always has!
    Now I hope we got that out of the way maybe we can have more intelligent comments than to blame the Refs and question their integrity.

  4. If the NFC and AFC could trade the Bucs and Bears for the Patriots and Steelers we would not see the Pats and steelers so much in the conference Championship… Beneficiaries of weak conference…

    Maybe the Bucs and Bears could get a few more wins a year…

  7. tyelee says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    If the NFC and AFC could trade the Bucs and Bears for the Patriots and Steelers we would not see the Pats and steelers so much in the conference Championship… Beneficiaries of weak conference…

    Maybe the Bucs and Bears could get a few more wins a year…
    ———————-

    You might be right about the Steelers, but the Patriots don’t seem to have much trouble beating the NFC.

  9. tyelee says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:22 pm
    If the NFC and AFC could trade the Bucs and Bears for the Patriots and Steelers we would not see the Pats and steelers so much in the conference Championship… Beneficiaries of weak conference…

    Maybe the Bucs and Bears could get a few more wins a year…
    _______________

    Remind me again the last time the NFC has won the super bowl

