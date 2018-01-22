Conference championship ratings down, but not dramatically

Getty Images

NFL ratings continue to drop in relation to recent years, but the NFL will say that the ratings continue to drop to a smaller extent than TV viewership is dropping across the board.

Via SportsBusiness Journal, the AFC title game drew a 27.3 in the mid-afternoon window, down 0.1 from last year’s Packers-Falcons game on FOX in the same spot. In comparison to the January 2016 Patriots-Broncos game, the Jaguars-Patriots game was down 4.5 ratings points, of 14.6 percent.

The late game on FOX, a blowout win by the Eagles over the Vikings, generated a 24.7 overnight rating, down from 27.6 rating that came from last year’s Steelers-Patriots game on CBS. It was the lowest number in the 6:40 p.m. ET window since the 45-7 win by the Patriots over the Colts in the #DeflateGate game from three years ago. The highest number in the early-evening title-game slot in the past decade came eight years ago, when the Vikings and Saints churned up a 33.3 for their overtime classic.

So the numbers remain strong, and they will be even stronger if/when more star players and national teams (like the Cowboys or Packers or Steelers) are in the conference championship games.