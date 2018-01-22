Cowboys hire Kris Richard as defensive passing game coordinator

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Kris Richard to find a new job.

The Cowboys have hired Richard as their defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, Gee Scott of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Richard became the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator when Dan Quinn left to become the Falcons’ head coach in 2015. The Seahawks defense ranked in the top three in points allowed in 2015 and ’16 before falling to 13th this season. Seattle ranked 11th in total defense this season despite losing several key players to injuries.

The Seahawks parted ways with Richard after the season. He interviewed for the Colts head coaching job, but Indianapolis settled on Josh McDaniels.

Richard replaces Matt Eberflus as defensive passing game coordinator. Eberflus left to join the Colts as their defensive coordinator. Joe Baker coached the Cowboys’ secondary last season, but the team did not renew his contract as they have turned over their coaching staff this offseason.