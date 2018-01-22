Derek Barnett’s strip-sack turned close game into blowout

AP

For the Eagles, the first key moment on Sunday came when defensive end Chris Long struck the arm of Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, causing the ball to land in the awaiting arms of Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson, who returned it a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7. The second key moment — the one that turned a close game into a blowout — came when rookie defensive end Derek Barnett forced as fumble in the red zone, as the Vikings were threatening to tie the game at 14-14.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Barnett said about the key blind-side hit after the game. “It was a big play [and] I was there at the right time. As a defense, we were just happy to get off the field in that moment because they were trying to get seven. We were happy to get off the field.”

The Vikings won’t be happy about the play design that allowed Barnett to spring free. Left tackle Riley Reiff participated in a double team aimed at stopping Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and tight end David Morgan came in motion to stop Barnett. Unfortunately for the Vikings, Morgan nearly whiffed as badly on Barnett as Marcus Williams whiffed on Stefon Diggs last Sunday.

“We saw it,” Barnett said. “We rep it in practice and by the time we get to the game, it’s second nature.”

While most of the blame for Sunday’s loss will land on a defense that had its worst game of the year by far, the momentum-swinging play (which set the stage for another Eagles touchdown and a 21-7 margin) was the result of offensive planning that ended up being too predictable. Which means that Vikings offensive coordinator/future Giants coach Pat Shurmur will need to come up with something much better when he faces the Eagles twice per year, starting later this year.