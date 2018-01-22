Derek Carr, Russell Okung join parade of Pro Bowl replacements

Getty Images

The general consensus around the league this season was that it was a down year for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but he’s still going to the Pro Bowl.

The Raiders announced on Monday that Carr has been named as the replacement for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady will not play in the game because the Patriots will be playing in Super Bowl LII.

Carr returned to the lineup after fracturing his fibula late last season and missed one game with a transverse process fracture in his back during the regular season. He completed 323-of-515 passes for 3,496 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The team will be hoping for better with new head coach Jon Gruden set to work closely with Carr heading into the 2018 season.

While Carr is joining the AFC roster, one of his teammates is withdrawing from the game. Tackle Donald Penn had season-ending foot surgery in December and Chargers tackle Russell Okung will be taking his place.