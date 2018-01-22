Dick LeBeau won’t be back with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach on Saturday and the former Texans defensive coordinator is now working on putting together his coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, it won’t include Dick LeBeau. LeBeau was the team’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons, but it’s no great surprise that the Titans are moving on given Vrabel’s own defensive background.

A report last week indicated LeBeau, who turned 80 last year, would be “comfortable” retiring if the Titans’ new head coach didn’t keep him on the staff. If that’s the case, LeBeau will be calling an end to a career as an NFL player and coach that has lasted 59 years.

He played for the Lions from 1959-1972 and went right into coaching with the Eagles the next year. He had long stints with the Bengals and Steelers before becoming the Bengals head coach in 2000. He lasted three years in that job and eventually headed back to Pittsburgh to run a defense for 11 years.

LeBeau was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and will also be remembered as a coach for innovating the zone blitz as a defensive coordinator.