Eagles want to “dethrone” the best quarterback of all time

AP

The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2005 and the same team that thwarted that attempt to win it all will be standing in the way of their first Super Bowl title.

Right tackle Lane Johnson said after the 38-7 win over the Vikings that “there would be nothing sweeter than” beating the Patriots to bring home the franchise’s first Super Bowl title by getting payback for the 24-21 loss in Super Bowl XXXIX. They’d also be stopping New England from winning its sixth title with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

“I know,” Johnson said, via ESPN.com. “Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady. He’s the best quarterback of all time, so nothing I’d like to do more than dethrone that guy.”

Safety Malcolm Jenkins agreed with Johnson’s assessment of Brady’s place in the history of the game, but added “that doesn’t mean that he’s unbeatable.” While that doesn’t make the obstacle in front of them any less daunting, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles feel there’s much they can’t pull off after losing Carson Wentz, Jason Peters and others on the way to defying oddsmakers two weeks in a row in the playoffs.