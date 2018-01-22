Eric Kendricks currently isn’t happy for his brother, Mychal

AP

The NFC title game featured the Kendricks brothers. Mychal (pictured) plays linebacker for the Eagles, and Eric plays linebacker for the Vikings. So Eric is happy that his brother is going to the Super Bowl, right?

Maybe eventually, but not right now.

“I want to be there you know, I’m a competitor and I play this game to win period,” Eric Kendricks told reporters after the 38-7 loss in Philly. “So I don’t care if he’s on the other team or not, I’m trying to win. So right now I’m mad, yeah, I’m not happy for him. It’s crazy that we’re in this position, all of the things that we’ve been through, yeah, that’s cool. But I’m not happy for him, you know. I wanted to win that game. They beat us fair and square and we’ll see but for right now, I’m not happy.”

That’s the right emotion. And in plenty of past years the NFL has seen a team harness the emotion that comes from losing a conference title game and redouble its efforts to get back to that level again, and break through. But it’s never easy to dig out of the valley of 0-0 and do it all over again — unless a team has a coach like Bill Belichick or a quarterback like Tom Brady. Or both.