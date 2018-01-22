Giants announce Pat Shurmur hire

Getty Images

The Giants made it official, announcing Pat Shurmur as the 18th head coach in franchise history.

Shurmur, 52, leaves the Vikings after two seasons. He succeeds Ben McAdoo, whom the Giants fired December 4.

The Giants announced they have delayed Shurmur’s introductory press conference until Friday because of weather-related travel problems in Minneapolis today. He will travel to the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to welcome Pat to our organization and look forward to the leadership he will provide for our team,” Giants chairman Steve Tisch and team president John Mara said in a joint release. “He has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it is clear his players respond to his guidance and direction. We interviewed six talented and qualified candidates, and we feel like Pat, with his vision and experience, is the right person to lead our team.”