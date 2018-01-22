Husband of USWNT star going to the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Ertz family was too busy to scoreboard-watch last night.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was in the midst of the NFC Championship Game, while his wife Julie was playing for the U.S. women’s soccer team.

As it turns out, they both won in routs, with the United States beating Denmark 5-1 in San Diego while the Eagles were beating the Vikings 38-7, in games happening at the same time.

Julie quickly got word from her teammates after the game that she was heading to Minnesota in two weeks.

“I shook the other team’s hands really, really fast and was looking around,” Julie Ertz told Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Daily News. “I had to hear it from at least three people just to make sure it was true and real, and I had some pretty raw emotion.”

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz…💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

They had known for weeks the games would be at the same time, and were FaceTiming and texting back and forth feverishly before their games. And she scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the U.S., while her teammates were giving her knowing looks during the game, suggesting that her husband’s team was in good shape.

“People gave me smiles and nods, just to give me updates,” she said. “But I knew that we had another half, so I knew I had to stay focused. This was a big game for us as well.”

She’s heading back to Philadelphia to take part in the celebration, and will join her husband in Minnesota next week as well, when she can give him her full attention.