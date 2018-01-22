Jaguars go from run of top-five picks to 29th

Getty Images

The Jaguars are going to have to scout differently this year.

With yesterday’s loss to the Patriots, the Jaguars will pick 29th in the 2018 NFL Draft, the lowest they’ve picked in the first round since 2000, when they burned the 29th pick on R. Jay Soward.

But the draft status also shows how far they’ve come in a hurry, thanks to hitting on high picks in both the first and second rounds.

The Jaguars picked fourth overall last year (making a wise investment in running back Leonard Fournette), and have been in the top five each of the last six drafts.

The good news is, that has left them with a bounty of young talent, as the top two picks in the last four drafts were contributors if not stars. They found Fournette and left tackle Cam Robinson in last year’s first and second rounds, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Myles Jack in 2017, pass-rusher Dante Fowler and running back T.J. Yeldon in 2016 and quarterback Blake Bortles and wide receiver Marqise Lee in 2015.

Now, they have an adjustment since they’re picking in the late 20s in the first and late 50s in the second round.

The Vikings will hold the 30th pick, and the final two slots will be filled in two weeks from now, with the Super Bowl loser choosing 31st and the winner 32nd. Here’s a look at the full order as we know it now.

1 Browns 0-16

2 Giants 3-13

3 Colts 4-12

4 Browns (from Texans) 4-12

5 Broncos 5-11

6 Jets 5-11

7 Buccaneers 5-11

8 Bears 5-11

9 or 10 49ers 6-10 (coin flip)

9 or 10 Raiders 6-10 (coin flip)

11 Dolphins 6-10

12 Bengals 7-9

13 Washington 7-9

14 Packers 7-9

15 Cardinals 8-8

16 Ravens 9-7

17 Chargers 9-7

18 Seahawks 9-7

19 Cowboys 9-7

20 Lions 9-7

21 Bills 9-7

22 Bills (from Chiefs) 9-7

23 Rams 11-5

24 Panthers 11-5

25 Titans 9-7

26 Falcons 10-6

27 Saints 11-5

28 Steelers 13-3

29 Jaguars 10-6

30 Vikings 13-3