Jared Goff is going to the Pro Bowl

There wasn’t any need to wait to see if the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl before replacing quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFC Pro Bowl roster because Wentz’ torn ACL means he wouldn’t play regardless of what happened in the NFC Championship Game.

The league did wait before naming a replacement, however. It will be Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who was selected one pick ahead of Wentz at the top of the 2016 draft.

Goff spent the first half of his rookie season on the bench and then saw his production skyrocket with the arrival of Sean McVay as the Rams’ head coach in 2017. Goff completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,804 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Rams to the NFC West title.

Five Rams were on the initial Pro Bowl roster, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald and kicker Greg Zuerlein will not participate in the game. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and long snapper Jake McQuaide join Goff as more recent additions to the team.