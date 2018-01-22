Jason Witten will take Zach Ertz’s place at the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

There will be a tight end from the NFC East at the Pro Bowl this year, but it won’t be the one who was initially chosen for the roster.

Zach Ertz has responsibilities with the Eagles as they get ready for Super Bowl LII, which means that Jason Witten will be taking his place on the NFC roster.

Witten hasn’t been able to get to a Super Bowl as a player, but he’s no stranger to the Pro Bowl. This is his 11th selection to the game, which ties him with defensive lineman Bob Lilly for the most in franchise history.

Witten had 63 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. With those numbers added to his previous contributions, Witten now has the fifth-most receptions in NFL history and more than any tight end other than Tony Gonzalez.