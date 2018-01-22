Jerick McKinnon’s desire for increased role could have him moving on

Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon wants an increased role next season. That isn’t likely to come with the Vikings, with Dalvin Cook coming back from an injury and Latavius Murray under contract for two more years.

Thus, McKinnon may have played his final game for the Vikings.

“I want to be the guy,” McKinnon said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I don’t put in all the work in the offseason to come back and be in this role. I appreciate the role. It worked out well, but I want bigger and better things for myself.”

McKinnon becomes a free agent in March after catching a career-high 51 passes for 421 yards and two receiving touchdowns while rushing for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants would seem a good fit for McKinnon, with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur becoming New York’s new head coach.

“We’ll see what happens,” McKinnon said. “There’s a lot of things that go into that whole situation that can be determining factors: offensive schemes, financial reasons. It’ll be a lot to sit down and think about, but it will be a fun time to experience it.”

4 responses to “Jerick McKinnon’s desire for increased role could have him moving on

  1. McKinnon did a great job this year but he’s not going to be the starter in Minnesota. The Giants have nothing at running back so he is a good fit there. I don’t see him getting a very big contract, though, and he’ll still be more of a third-down back than a workhorse.

  3. I understand it he is a very productive player. I just question if he could handle the load of a Elliott or Bell. While he is really strong and a tough runner. He is on the small side. He is very talented and I hope he returns to the Vikings. Skol

  4. As a Vikings fan, I have seen plenty of his runs. He is a good back, but he is not groundbreaking ‘the guy’ great. When you have backs like Ingram, Kamara, Sproles…and on and on that have known how to share the backfield, you can see where the good running game teams will be coming from in the future. Coaches that know how to split two great backs into two positive contributors to the team are what is going to drive running in the NFL going forward. It saves wear and tear on backs and allows them to both be explosive as long as they can keep them both in rhythm. I can see him fitting into that kind of team better than trying to hard to be the one guy.

