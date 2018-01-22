Jerick McKinnon’s desire for increased role could have him moving on

Getty Images

Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon wants an increased role next season. That isn’t likely to come with the Vikings, with Dalvin Cook coming back from an injury and Latavius Murray under contract for two more years.

Thus, McKinnon may have played his final game for the Vikings.

“I want to be the guy,” McKinnon said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I don’t put in all the work in the offseason to come back and be in this role. I appreciate the role. It worked out well, but I want bigger and better things for myself.”

McKinnon becomes a free agent in March after catching a career-high 51 passes for 421 yards and two receiving touchdowns while rushing for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants would seem a good fit for McKinnon, with Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur becoming New York’s new head coach.

“We’ll see what happens,” McKinnon said. “There’s a lot of things that go into that whole situation that can be determining factors: offensive schemes, financial reasons. It’ll be a lot to sit down and think about, but it will be a fun time to experience it.”