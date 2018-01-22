Jets expected to make Jeremy Bates offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Jets are staying in-house in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates to the vacancy created by the firing of coordinator John Morton last week.

The Jets overachieved by most regards this season, but they were 28th in total yards and 24th in scoring, which led to Morton’s ouster.

Bates was in his second stint as quarterbacks coach last year, having previously held the job in 2005 under Herm Edwards.