Joe Staley will replace Tyron Smith in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley will participate in his sixth Pro Bowl in 11 seasons. The NFL announced Monday he will replace Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith’s groin and back injuries kept him out of the regular-season finale against the Eagles, and he ended up missing three games in 2017 after missing three games in 2016. He missed only one game in his first five seasons.

Staley made the Pro Bowl every season from 2011-15. He was not selected last year.

He joins fullback Kyle Juszczyk in representing the 49ers in Sunday’s game.