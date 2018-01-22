Keanu Neal replaces Malcolm Jenkins in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal will play in the Pro Bowl, the league announced Monday. He replaces Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Neal finished his second season as the team’s second-leading tackler with 113. He also led the way with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Falcons made Neal a first-round pick in 2016.

Neal joins linebacker Deion Jones and center Alex Mack in representing the Falcons in Orlando. Wide receiver Julio Jones made the roster but won’t play in the game.