Kevin Byard, Jack Doyle added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

Titans safety Kevin Byard led the league in interceptions and was named a first-team All Pro by the Associated Press, but he wasn’t named to the AFC’s initial Pro Bowl roster.

Byard will be heading to Orlando as one of the long list of replacements added to the game, however. The Titans announced that Byard will take the place of Bills safety Micah Hyde, who withdrew due to injury.

Byard will be joined at the game by his teammate Brynden Trawick. Trawick will take the place of Matthew Slater as the team’s special teams player because Slater will be heading to another Super Bowl with the Patriots.

That’s also the case for tight end Rob Gronkowski and his spot will be filled by Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Doyle had 80 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.