Kevin Byard, Jack Doyle added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2018, 7:54 AM EST
Getty Images

Titans safety Kevin Byard led the league in interceptions and was named a first-team All Pro by the Associated Press, but he wasn’t named to the AFC’s initial Pro Bowl roster.

Byard will be heading to Orlando as one of the long list of replacements added to the game, however. The Titans announced that Byard will take the place of Bills safety Micah Hyde, who withdrew due to injury.

Byard will be joined at the game by his teammate Brynden Trawick. Trawick will take the place of Matthew Slater as the team’s special teams player because Slater will be heading to another Super Bowl with the Patriots.

That’s also the case for tight end Rob Gronkowski and his spot will be filled by Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Doyle had 80 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Kevin Byard, Jack Doyle added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

  2. Maybe they should make a distinction between the original Pro Bowl roster vs. those added due to injury, etc.
    Resume looks different if it reads 10x Pro Bowler as opposed to 2x Pro Bowler, 8x Pro Bowl Alternate

  3. Please stop this joke, even FIFA’s ultra-dumb “3rd place playoff” for the 2 losing teams of the semi-finals is better than the “Replacements of the Replacements Bowl”. Just turn it into a family day in which ALL the pro-bowlers have to turn up but just for autographing tees, holding skills sessions and playing flag football with the kids. I’d rather have my photo taken with Gronk than watch a meaningless game of guys who weren’t voted in as pro-bowlers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!