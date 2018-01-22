Kyle Rudolph, Linval Joseph, Harrison Smith headed to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, safety Harrison Smith and defensive tackle Linval Joseph are headed to the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.

Rudolph replaces Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, who withdrew with an injury; Joseph replaces Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who can’t play for obvious reasons; and Smith replaces Giants safety Landon Collins, who withdrew with an injury.

It is Smith’s third consecutive Pro Bowl. Joseph and Rudolph both will play in their second. Rudolph earned Pro Bowl MVP honors in the 2013 all-star game.

The Vikings had seven players earn Pro Bowl honors, with linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Everson Griffen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and wide receiver Adam Thielen also earning all-star nods. Barr and Griffen withdrew earlier Monday.