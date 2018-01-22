Larry Warford will join Saints coaches at the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Saints coaching staff will be handling duties for the NFC team at the Pro Bowl and they learned Monday that they will have another familiar face on the roster.

Their right guard Larry Warford has been added to the team. Eagles guard Brandon Brooks was dropped from the roster because of his February 4 engagement in Minneapolis.

Warford joined the Saints as a free agent last year and helped clear the way for Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara as part of the league’s fifth-ranked rushing attack. It’s his first Pro Bowl selection.

He’ll join Ingram, Kamara, quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Mike Thomas, defensive end Cam Jordan and cornerback Marcus Lattimore as Saints representatives in Orlando on January 28.