LeGarrette Blount: Facing Patriots “no more special than anyone else”

Getty Images

There aren’t a lot of Eagles players with Super Bowl experience, but two of their players have pretty fresh memories of playing in the biggest game of the year.

Running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive end Chris Long were both members of the Patriots when they came back to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI last year, which means they’re in the unusual position of both returning to the game with a new team a year later and facing the team they helped to the title.

Long called it a “blessing” to be back in the Super Bowl after Sunday’s 38-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. Blount called the Patriots a “really, really good” team, but said facing them held no other special significance to him.

“No more special than anyone else,” Blount said, via NBC Sports Philly. “We play against faceless opponents every week. I don’t care nothing about that.”

The connections to the Patriots as well as the experience that Blount and Long brought to Philadelphia are sure to be popular topics as the stage gets set for the Super Bowl over the next two weeks.