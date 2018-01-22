Michael Bennett replacing Everson Griffen in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Michael Bennett is going to his third consecutive Pro Bowl. The NFL announced Monday the Seahawks defensive end will replace Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who has withdrawn with an injury.

The Seahawks now have six Pro Bowlers, with Bennett joining safety Earl Thomas, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Russell Wilson, tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

Bennett led the team in tackles for loss (14) and quarterback hits (24) and was second on the team in sacks (8.5).

He started every game despite playing most of the season with a plantar fascia injury in his foot.